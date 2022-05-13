Whirlpool Breaks Ground on New Expansion Project to Ottawa Facility

By Sartaj Singh

Northampton, MA

Whirlpool Corporation has announced details of a project that will expand its Ottawa facility. "This project is truly a result of the Ottawa team consistently delivering outstanding results," said Kurt Kroplin, Whirlpool Ottawa Director of Operations. The project will also bring 100+ jobs to the local area.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/whirlpool-breaks-ground-on-new-expansion-project-to-ottawa-facility-831032900

