Whirlpool’s Clyde plant going green; onsite wind and solar power to be installed

CLYDE – The Whirlpool Corporation announced Tuesday that it will be installing onsite renewable energy at its washing machine and dishwasher plants in both Clyde and Findlay.

The company has entered into agreements with Findlay-based One Energy to add onsite wind and solar power at the Findlay and Clyde operations.

Pam Klyn, Whirlpool executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability, commented on their renewable energy expansion plan.

"Our focus on sustainability goes back over 50 years, and these new onsite installations are a significant step toward achieving our net-zero target by 2030 for our operations," Klyn said. "Sustainability is deeply embedded in our values, and we're very excited to be making this announcement today."

This will be the first introduction of onsite renewable energy for operations in Clyde, with the construction of three turbines. A ground solar array will also be installed at the Clyde and Findlay locations. Three additional turbines will be installed in Findlay, bringing its total number of onsite turbines to five.

These two projects are considered “behind-the-meter renewable energy projects.” Once complete, the Clyde and Findlay plants are to receive at least 70 percent of their energy needs from onsite renewable energy.

The two projects will create a combined 40.8 megawatts of renewable energy, which Whirlpool Corp. statistics report bringing it into the top 25 percent of companies on the Environmental Protection Agency's national Green Power Partnership list.

Currently, there are nine onsite wind turbines at four of its Ohio plants in Findlay, Marion, Greenville and Ottawa. Those turbines supply 22 percent of the electrical needs for those facilities.

The solar and wind projects are expected to be online and operational by early 2025.

Whirlpool Corp. also provides scholarship money, in conjunction with One Energy, for each of the six new wind turbines. The $5,000 scholarships will be awarded annually to students, in their local areas, who are pursuing a two- or four-year degree in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) program.

rlapointe@gannett.com

419-332-2674

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Renewable energy to cover 70% of power needs at Whirlpool Clyde plant