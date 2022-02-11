Whirlpool Corporation Supports Dallas Habitat for Humanity With House and Home Donation

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Whirlpool Corporation

As part of our House + Home social responsibility strategy, we are proud to donate 115 refurbished appliances to 2 Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity ReStores, with more on the way.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

