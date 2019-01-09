Is Whirlpool of India Limited (NSE:WHIRLPOOL) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Sunil D’souza became the CEO of Whirlpool of India Limited (NSE:WHIRLPOOL) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Sunil D’souza’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Whirlpool of India Limited has a market cap of ₹177b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹81m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹6.2m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ₹139b to ₹446b, we found the median CEO compensation was ₹45m.

As you can see, Sunil D’souza is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Whirlpool of India Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Whirlpool of India has changed over time.

NSEI:WHIRLPOOL CEO Compensation January 9th 19 More

Is Whirlpool of India Limited Growing?

Whirlpool of India Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 17% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 13% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business.

Has Whirlpool of India Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 115% over three years, Whirlpool of India Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Whirlpool of India Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Whirlpool of India shares with their own money (free access).

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



