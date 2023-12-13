Whirlpool program adds laundry machines to 2 Michigan schools to combat absenteeism

Finding the right outfit for students to wear to school is hard enough. Imagine having to do that when getting clothes clean is a challenge.

Care Counts, a laundry program from Benton Harbor-based Whirlpool, has added washing machines and dryers to two Michigan elementary schools in an effort to increase attendance rates. Dickinson East Elementary School in Hamtramck and Walt Whitman Elementary School in Pontiac are two of the newest schools to be supplied with a commercial washing machine and dryer as part of Care Counts.

Whirlpool is providing washing machines and dryers to schools across the United States as part of the company's Care Counts laundry program. Schools in Hamtramck and Pontiac were recently added to the program.

According to a release from the company, absenteeism can be connected to students not having clean clothing.

“By installing washers and dryers in schools in underserved communities since 2015, the Whirlpool Care Counts laundry program has been proven to increase students’ attendance rates and grades,” the release said.

Chronic absenteeism rates in high-risk elementary school students has been on the rise year over year. It is estimated that the rate has doubled nationally since 2018-2019, Whirlpool stated in a release, and now the problem has affected nearly 16 million students across the country. Currently, Care Counts is in over 100 schools across 40 states. The company's long-term goal is to have the Care Counts program inside of schools in all 50 states, doubling the number of participating schools, by 2028.

“One in five students don’t have access to clean clothes, making them more likely to miss school," the website said. "Kids who miss school are seven times more likely to drop out."

In addition to the washers and dryers provided by Whirlpool, the organization also supplies the essentials needed to have good smelling laundry, such as washing detergent and fabric sheets. Every student participating in Care Counts has access to use the machines as much as they need, and the program is not limited to school clothes. The company also invites other community members near the schools to use the machines.

To utilize the machines, each school has an appointed program leader — whether it be a teacher, administrator or parent — that helps to identify the students to participate in the program. From there, in most situations, schools request the parent of the student signs up for a time slot that is convenient for them to wash the clothing for their student.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whirlpool program adds laundry machines to 2 Michigan schools