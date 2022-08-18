Whiskey Row: Trial date set after man dies following fight with guards at Nashville bar

Judge Cheryl Blackburn discusses a trial date for defendants Tarrell Gray, Mallet Meneese, and Dylan Thomas Larocca during a hearing in Nashville on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. All three men have been charged in the death of Dallas Barrett at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row last summer.

A trial date has been set for Feb. 27 after a man died following a fight with security guards last summer at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in downtown Nashville.

Tarrell Gray, Mallet Meneese and Dylan Larocca — who were all working as security guards for Whiskey Row that night — face charges in the death of 22-year-old Dallas Barrett. Assistant District Attorney Megan King and Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore were in court Thursday to announce the latest updates in the case.

All three men face charges of reckless homicide and aggravated assault in Barrett's death.

Barrett's mother, Tammy Barrett, and his sister, Lillian Nelson, were also in the courtroom.

Police said Barrett was held to the ground during a fight with private security guards at Whiskey Row the night of Aug. 16, 2021. A medical examiner later determined he died of oxygen deprivation.

Gray, Meneese and Larocca did not appear in court Thursday. Their next hearing is set for Nov. 18.

Tammy Barrett, left, poses with her son Dallas "DJ" Barrett in this undated photo.

Six guards and another man were initially charged with reckless homicide and aggravated assault following Barrett's death. The charges were announced after a grand jury indictment in December.

The seven men initially indicted in Barrett's death are:

John Eustace, 26 (guard)

Tarrell Gray, 25 (guard)

Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23 (guard)

Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30 (guard)

Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33 (guard)

Mark Ryan Watkins, 24 (guard)

Steven John Simon, 44

Eustace, Maxwell, Watkins and Simon are awaiting further proceedings and could go to trial after Gray, Meneese and Larocca.

'A difficult 365 days'

Nelson said the anniversary of her brother's death this week was hard to process.

"It's definitely been a difficult week, but it's also been a difficult 365 days," Nelson said as she spoke with media after the hearing. "We're all in kind of a bad habit of staying too busy."

Story continues

Whiskey Row death draws scrutiny, inspires new state law

The Tennessean first reported that four of the guards charged were not properly licensed at the time of Barrett's death: Eustace, Gray, Maxwell and Watkins.

A Tennessean analysis of state law later revealed unarmed private security guards employed solely by a proprietary security organization, such as Whiskey Row LLC, are not required to complete any training to get licensed.

Barrett's death, along with video of the fight and the Tennessean's analysis, inspired Tennessee Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville, to propose a bill that would close that "loophole" in state law and boost training requirements for unarmed guards.

The measure, dubbed "Dallas's Law," passed and takes effect in January. The new law will require first aid, CPR, restraint and de-escalation training for private guards working in places licensed to serve alcohol.

Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, sponsored the bill in the Senate.

Reporters Molly Davis and Seyna Clark contributed to this story.

