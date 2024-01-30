'Whiskey & Soda' | Morning Blend

TechCrunch

Last week, NASA held its annual day of remembrance to commemorate all those who lost their lives in the pursuit of human space exploration -- including the crews of Apollo 1, Challenger and Columbia. Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the red planet for almost three years, took its final flight late last week. NASA announced on Thursday that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good.