Whispering Pines Tree Farm in Oconto gets shoutout during NBC's Packers-Chiefs game broadcast

An Oconto tree farm shared the spotlight with the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs during their "Sunday Night Football" matchup on NBC.

Footage from Whispering Pines Tree Farm, 3694 Airport Road, aired shortly before the 2-minute warning in the first half.

As play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico was reading off advertisers, the broadcast showed a series of clips where a man, woman and child wander through a field, the woman points at a tree while the child feels the branches, the guy cuts down a tree with a saw, and finally the tree is loaded into the back of a pickup truck.

"Yeska brothers' Whispering Pines Tree Farm," Tirco eventually says. "It's 30 minutes north of Green Bay. They sell 6,000 trees a year. That magic moment that tree comes down, you bring it home. Remember to keep it watered."

Analyst Cris Collingsworth chimes in, "That’s for sure. It’s hard to take those little pines out of an apartment. That’s the part that I remember."

"Oh, man," Tirico said, before turning back to the game.

Well-wishers chimed in the business' Facebook page, Whispering Pines Tree Farm, Oconto, Wi, congratulating their mention. The page's administrator responded, "Go Pack Go!"

The tree farm is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 20.

Fresh white pines start at $43 per tree (credit cards accepted), but the owners ask that you leave your pets at home. Find out more at whisperingpinestreefarm.com or on Facebook.

