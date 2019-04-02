Whistleblower behind latest White House scandal immediately goes back to work for Trump

Tricia Newbold, the Trump administration’s latest whistleblower, did something unexpected only hours after a House committee released her deposition that the White House had overruled career staff members who denied security clearances: she went back to work.

“As you can imagine,” Ms Newbold, 39, an employee of the White House Personnel Security Office, wrote in an email during her commute Monday, “I am extremely nervous for how people at work will treat me.”

But according to people close to her, she was not afraid to tell them about the things she had seen.

Ms Newbold’s decision to accuse her own office of rampant mismanagement of the security clearances of at least 25 employees came after months of what she characterised as personal discrimination and professional retaliation from Carl Kline, the office’s former director, after she spent about a year trying to raise issues internally.

In a White House where aggressive leak investigations are conducted in service of President Donald Trump, who has aides sign nondisclosure agreements, Ms Newbold’s account represents the rarest of developments: a damning on-the-record account from a current employee inside his ranks.

“She wasn’t looking for trouble,” Ms Newbold’s lawyer, Edward Passman, said Monday. “And she wasn’t looking to go public. But her back was to the wall, and she did what she had to do.”

Described as both “no nonsense” and “intense” by people who have interacted with her during the clearance process, Ms Newbold has served under four presidential administrations, beginning with the Clinton White House in 2000.

Eventually, she worked her way up to adjudications manager, a job that required her to help make determinations about the security clearances of administration employees.

Her office is filled with holdovers from other administrations, and it is meant to be nonpartisan.

Yet in the Trump administration, the office was filled with people who had little experience in vetting employees in the interest of national security, Ms Newbold said in a nine-hour deposition with the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform last week.

“There was no resolution,” Ms Newbold told the committee, according to a lengthy summary letter the panel’s Democratic chairman published of her interview, which contained verbatim quotes.

“And I feel that right now this is my last hope to really bring the integrity back into our office.”

Ms Newbold told the committee that at least two senior administration officials had been granted security clearances — which gave them access to classified information — despite possible disqualifying issues.

She also told the committee that she had compiled a list of at least 25 individuals, including contractors and senior advisers, who had a “wide range” of disqualifying information, including drug use, financial problems and criminal conduct.

In February, The New York Times reported that the president overruled several senior officials in order to reinstate the security clearance of Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser, despite issues raised during his clearance process.

John Kelly, the president’s former chief of staff, wrote a contemporaneous internal memo about how he had been “ordered” to give Mr Kushner the top-secret clearance.

In her interviews with the House committee, Ms Newbold said that Mr Kelly and former Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin had been attentive to the national security issues she had tried to raise.

Mr Hagin resigned in June and Kelly in December.

Trump has the legal authority to grant a clearance, but in most cases, the White House’s personnel security office makes a determination about whether to grant one after the FBI has conducted a background check.

Democrats on the committee are also demanding information from the White House about Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and adviser, who was granted a security clearance shortly after Mr Kushner got his.

In an interview with ABC News in February, Ivanka Trump insisted her father had no hand in either her clearance or her husband’s.

Ms Newbold, who has a rare form of dwarfism, also accused Kline, the former director of personnel security, of retaliating against her when she repeatedly pointed out to him that actions he was taking, including overriding recommendations to issue clearances to two senior officials, were violating protocol.