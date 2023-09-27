Whistleblower complaint against two commissioners goes uninvestigated in Manatee County

Former interim Manatee County Administrator Lee Washington filed a whistleblower complaint alleging Sunshine Law violations during an effort to hire Sarasota-Manatee Building Industry Association CEO Jon Mast to a leadership position at the county.

The allegations went uninvestigated.

County commissioners attempted to hire Mast to the interim acting administrator role in place of Washington in April, but the effort fell through after Mast turned down the $195,000 per year offer.

Washington filed the whistleblower complaint on June 15 to Manatee County Attorney Bill Clague, according to public county records obtained by the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

Washington claims on March 1, Manatee County Commissioner Mike Rahn and former commissioner Vanessa Baugh violated Florida's Sunshine laws at a popular downtown Bradenton restaurant during a conversation with Mast and himself.

"I was advised that the county could benefit from my 'finding a way to bring him onboard' to help the county move forward with the land development code, comprehensive plan, and other duties that the county is trying to get accomplished," Washington wrote in the complaint.

ICYMI: Mast declines interim Manatee County administrator job after $195,000 salary offer

When the position was posted publicly, Washington said Baugh then Rahn requested copies of submitted applications be sent to them. But feeling pressure, Washington explained the position was soon closed, although it was incidentally done before he had an opportunity to consult with the county attorney.

Washington and Baugh have each parted ways with the county. Washington previously served as director of Community and Veterans Services and spent more than 14 years working in various roles for the county before he retired in August.

Washington withdrew his complaint on Aug. 3 soon after retiring.

"As to the allegations in the complaint, although I stand by my reporting of events, I understand that individuals other than me may have different interpretations and intentions regarding what was said in meetings and am satisfied with the resolution of withdrawing my complaint," Washington wrote in his withdrawal.

Baugh retired on July 31 after more than 10 years in office. She declined to comment on this story when reached.

Clague drafted a response to Washington's whistleblower complaint before it was withdrawn, although it is not clear if the information was conveyed, records show. There he opined that the county’s whistleblower’s complaint ordinance only applies to employees or agents of the county, but not county commissioners.

“This does not mean that individuals are without recourse with respect to complaints against commissioners,” Clague wrote in the draft. “It simply means that the county’s internal administrative procedures do not apply to such complaints.”

Clague said he discussed the allegations with Rahn and Baugh, but both were adamant no violation occurred.

When reached for comment, Rahn said there was no sunshine violation and re-iterated that the county attorney opined the whistleblower ordinance did not apply

"The county attorney explained there really was no violation," Rahn told the Herald-Tribune. He said he only introduced Washington to Mast and suggested him as a potential candidate for the vacant third deputy administrator role.

"There was really no talk of hiring him, pressuring him to hire him, so in my view, there was really no violation because nothing was offered, nothing was given or anything like that," Rahn said. "I didn't do anything wrong, and it didn't meet the standards for a whistleblower complaint."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Whistleblower complaint goes uninvestigated in Manatee County