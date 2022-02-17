  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen: I believe in cryptocurrency

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Frances Haugen
    American data engineer, scientist, and whistleblower

Whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former product manager who left her position at Meta (FB) last year and leaked thousands of internal company documents, told Yahoo Finance that she supports cryptocurrency for the same reason she disclosed the corporate secrets: Transparency.

In a new interview, taped on Feb. 9, Haugen voiced enthusiasm for cryptocurrency and praised decentralized financial networks as a new type of system that emphasizes democratic governance and increased disclosure.

"I do believe in the power of crypto," Haugen says.

She cited the emergence of DeFi, short for decentralized finance, which uses a public, distributed ledger to perform traditional financial functions that would otherwise rely on institutions like banks or national governments.

"We're getting new models of how to run financial systems, like the DeFi networks," Haugen says. "The rules are transparent — we all see exactly how they operate."

Since October, when she revealed her identity as a source of Meta's internal documents, Haugen has criticized what she considers a lack of transparency at the company.

In contrast, she lauded decentralized financial networks as a tool for greater corporate disclosure.

"I think there are interesting conversations around governance — these crypto projects are experimenting with new ways of doing corporate governance in terms of who gets to influence what decisions and how," she says.

I think there's going to be, unquestionably, sometime in the next five years or so, a social network where no one is responsible for it.Frances Haugen

"As somebody who really appreciates organizational health and organizational design, I'm intrigued to see where they go," she adds.

A trove of documents from Haugen led to a series of bombshell reports, known as the "Facebook Files," which revealed the company's internal knowledge of issues as disparate as the effect of Instagram on the mental health of young girls, the prevalence of anti-vaccine misinformation in comments on Facebook posts, and the use of Facebook for the trafficking of vulnerable domestic workers.

In October, Haugen filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission that accused the company of misleading investors with public statements that contradicted its internal research.

Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook&#39;s civic misinformation team, leaves the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, leaves the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Decentralized networks, like the blockchain technology that enables cryptocurrency mining and transactions, will allow for a social network that operates independently of any given country or corporation, Haugen said.

"This is software that doesn't run in the United States; it doesn't run in Europe; it doesn't run in Africa. It runs everywhere simultaneously. Its applications, instead of running in a data center, they're running in pockets everywhere in these decentralized networks," she says.

"I think there's going to be, unquestionably, sometime in the next five years or so, a social network where no one is responsible for it."

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

    New weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, ending a three-week streak of improvements.

  • Unemployed workers could get a nasty surprise at tax time

    Jobless benefits are generally counted as taxable income that taxpayers must report to the IRS.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Argentina Set to Raise Key Rate to 42.5% Thursday, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5% on Thursday, further tightening monetary policy to align with goals set out in the government’s talks with the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid

  • Coinbase Crypto Exchange Wants Western Union's Bread and Butter

    This grip, which has been somewhat jostled by financial and fintech startups like Wise and WorldRemit, has enabled the companies to charge comfortable transaction fees. Coinbase , one of the most popular crypto exchanges, has said that it is diversifying into the remittances business, basically money that immigrants and expats send back home to their families and/or friends. Transaction fees depend on the amount being sent and how quickly the sender would like the recipient to collect the money.

  • Brazilian Asset Manager Hashdex Launches DeFi ETF on Local Stock Exchange

    The ETF, which trades under the ticker DEFI11, attracted 2200 investors for a total amount of $10.5 million, about a tenth of the $96 million it expected to capture.

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpS&P 500 Tumbles 2% as

  • Market strategist: Defensive trades ‘can roll over just as quickly as they’ve risen’

    National Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed factoring Russia-Ukraine into its rate hike cycle, inflation, energy sector volatility tying into the U.S. economy, and consumer-facing retailers.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Frances Haugen

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy sits down with data scientist and Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, for a discussion around Meta’s business practices, the ethics of social media, and why she says antitrust regulation would only address one piece of a much larger problem.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Musk: Buffett Partner Munger Said Tesla Would Fail

    Charlie Munger, the legendary investor and Warren Buffett's business partner, was among skeptics of the electric-vehicle maker's ambitions.

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Mark Zuckerberg Presents The New Face And Voice of Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg promotes a prominent politician to become the public face of Meta amid controversies over the social-media giant's content moderation.

  • Inflation be damned, consumers are shopping their way through it

    Power Twitter users might be familiar with the catchphrase “tweeting through it.” Loosely defined, it’s a state of ignoring a crisis (one most likely of your own making) by posting about other things as a means of idle distraction.

  • Biden seen issuing crypto oversight exec order next week

    President Biden is expected to issue an executive order next week directing agencies across the government to study cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • These 13 Stocks Sell Off Hard As The World Braces For War

    Investors aren't waiting around for Russia's next move in Ukraine. They're finding S&P 500 stocks they don't want to own — and selling them.

  • Bitcoin billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried says a 'crypto autumn' may be here, and that Fed policy will keep driving price swings

    "Certainly there has been a slowdown," 29-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried said.