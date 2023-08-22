Whistleblower lawsuit claims Pa. state police bypassed spouse of fellow officer for promotion

Aug. 22—A state police trooper is claiming she was passed over for promotions on the force in retaliation for her husband's role as a whistleblower.

Lauren Spallone of Unity, a 14-year veteran with the Pennsylvania State Police and a sergeant since 2019, claims in a lawsuit filed in Westmoreland County court she was passed over for promotions at least eight times while less-qualified troopers were elevated to lieutenants and captains.

Spallone says her career stalled because her husband, also a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, served as a whistleblower when he reported allegations that a supervisor's political beliefs impacted a criminal investigation.

"Since Sgt. Jordan Spallone made his report of wrongdoing, Sgt. Lauren Spallone has also been passed over for promotions which she is well qualified. The PSP has informed her through her supervisor that Sgt. Lauren Spallone is being passed over because she is Sgt. Jordan Spallone's wife," according to the lawsuit.

Myles Snyder, communications director for the state police, declined comment on the lawsuit.

Lauren Spallone claims her husband, while serving as a sergeant at the Kiski Valley barracks of the state police, questioned the actions of his supervisors regarding another trooper's decision to file charges stemming from a traffic stop in April 2020. Troopers initially charged the unnamed couple in that case with offenses including defying Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spallones said a state police supervisor "adamantly" opposed the governor's order and demanded the charges related to the covid-19 order be dismissed. Jordan Spallone, a barracks commander, reported the incident and has since been retaliated against, transferred to a less prestigious job and was passed over for promotions, according to the his wife's lawsuit.

There is no lawsuit on file in Westmoreland County related to Jordan Spallone's allegations.

Lauren Spallone is seeking a promotion and back pay. The lawsuit did not indicate where she is stationed with state police.

"The PSP's refusal to promote Sgt. Lauren Spallone because of her spousal relationship ... constitutes impermissible continuing relationship for Sgt. Jordan Spallone's good faith report of wrongful conduct committed by defendant PSP, in violation of the Pennsylvania Whistleblower Law," according to the lawsuit.

The Spallones married in 2015, according to the lawsuit.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.