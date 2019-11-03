Whistleblower in Trump impeachment inquiry willing to answer GOP's written questions, lawyer says

An attorney for the whistleblower who helped spark an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said Sunday that his client would be willing to answer written questions from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee without going through Democratic Chairman Adam Schiff.

Attorney Mark Zaid said in a series of tweets that he informed the committee's ranking Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, on Saturday that his client would answer written questions under oath and that the intelligence community's inspector general could confirm the whistleblower's identity without revealing it.

He said that committee rules make the Republican minority "beholden" to the Democratic majority.

"We, however, are not," he said.

"Being a whistleblower is not a partisan job nor is impeachment an objective. That is not our role," Zaid tweeted, adding that questions could not aim to unmask the whistleblower.

Trump and his Republican supporters in Congress have insisted that the impeachment process has been unfair. One of their primary complaints has been the whistleblower's anonymity, along with the closed-door testimony and the inability of Trump's attorneys to cross-examine witnesses.

Zaid decried Republican efforts to identify his client "which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family."

"We have directly engaged GOP as to the irrelevance of the whistleblower's information and identity (including addressing any issue of bias), but with little effect in halting the attacks," he said.

The president is accused of using military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate in the Democratic presidential primary. The whistleblower had been told that Trump had spelled out his demands in a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump has asserted that a rough transcript of the call shows that it was "perfect" and that there was no "quid pro quo" tying the aid to the investigations. But Democrats have said the call did exactly that and other witnesses have appeared to corroborate the whistleblower's allegations.

"The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward," Trump tweeted Sunday. He also said the news media was helping to protect his or her identity "because there would be hell to pay."

"Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax!" he demanded.

"The Fake News Media is working hard so that information about the Whistleblower’s identity, which may be very bad for them and their Democrat partners, never reaches the Public," he tweeted, without revealing how or why he thought the information would be damaging.

In September, Trump compared the whistleblower to a spy who he suggested should be punished for treason, generating outrage among whistleblower advocates who argue anonymity and other protections are critical to encouraging people to come forward.

Schiff had considered having the whistleblower testify from a secret location and with a disguised voice, but he decided against it because of Trump's attacks.