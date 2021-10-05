Whistleblower urges regulation to tackle Facebook 'crisis'
A Facebook whistleblower tells US lawmakers that the social media giant fuels division, harms children and urgently needs to be regulated, drawing pledges Congress would take up long-delayed action. "I believe that Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," ex-employee Frances Haugen says during her testimony on Capitol Hill, before adding: "Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis without your help."