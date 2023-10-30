Whitby Goth Weekend sees darkness descend on seaside town

Hundreds of goths and steampunk fans descended on Whitby

A North Yorkshire seaside town has welcomed hundreds of goths to its rain-soaked streets.

The Whitby Goth Weekend was inspired by the town's association with Bram Stoker's gothic novel Dracula.

It began in 1994 as a one-off meeting of pen-friends in The Elsinore pub, but is now a bi-annual event held in April and October.

The festival took place from Friday to Sunday and included more than 100 traders selling gothic-themed goods.

Umbrellas were a key feature of many outfits at the weekend

The event often attracts thousands of visitors to the seaside town and is said to be worth about £1m to the local economy.

The last weekender took place in April when goths brought their gloomy aesthetic to the cobbled lanes of the ancient fishing port.

Cheeky devils could be seen on the streets throughout the festival weekend

Pets joined in the celebrations

Goths brave the elements on the streets of Whitby

One of the key locations of the weekend is Whitby Abbey which features in Stoker's Dracula.

Stoker visited the harbour town in the late 1800s.

The house where he stayed, and where much of the book was researched, still stands and a plaque marks his time there.

The event is seen as an expression of non-conformity, culture, fashion and music

The town has become a magnet for goths who express themselves in extravagant outfits inspired by Victoriana. Steampunk, Cybergoth and Romanticism.

The most popular colour choice for the contemporary subculture is black, but visitors do also opt for a different colour palette, with many attendees swathed in red.

