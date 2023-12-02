Whitby Krampus Run: Festive folklore marked in Yorkshire town

The ninth annual Krampus parade has taken place in Whitby, as people dressed as the mythical horned creature gather to celebrate festive folklore.

In an interpretation of the Austrian tradition, the half demon, half goat figures appear, to make sure children are well-behaved before Christmas.

Organiser Laurence Mitchell said: "Krampus does the dirty work and St Nicholas gives out the rewards".

About 50 people joined Whitby Krampus Run in the North Yorkshire town.

It began at the bandstand at about 15:30 BST, and made its way up Khyber Pass to the Whalebone Monument for the finale.

Some were dressed as Krampus, in full "fells outfits" including wooden masks - and others were dressed as animals such as foxes or reindeer.

Speaking ahead of the popular event, Mr Mitchell said: "We have reindeer heads on sticks, and an old dog cart that's pulled up the hill that has music and speakers on.

"We also have drummers and fire performers, who will all stop along the way to perform for the crowds."

Mr Mitchell said the event is designed to bring together European and local traditions, and those taking part will be experience a "salt blessing" where they will be showered in Whitby Sea Salt.

Others carry a model of the Whitby Wyrm, a dragon-like creature which legend has it used to live on the headland by Whitby Abbey.

Events also include a snowball fight, with fake snowballs, and a stand-off between a fox and the parade's drummers, the Krampus Krumpettes.

Mr Mitchell said the idea for the event was sparked by a holiday souvenir.

"In 2003, we went to the Czech Republic and picked up this wooden figure who we didn't know much about," he said.

"The main point is about protecting villagers from winter, chasing out the winter in a way.

"Krampus were there to make sure all the villagers were safe and protected from evil.

"They then became companions of St Nicholas. It has become a good morality tale to remind children to be good."

He added: "We did our research and thought - this will be fun! And it's grown into what it is today."

He said the Krampus parades which take place in Austrian villages can be wilder than the one they have created, with Krampus often seen running into crowds and whipping them.

"We have had to tailor it for our audience," he said.

The event is supported by the Yorkshire Coast BID, which aims to protect and support the coastal towns of Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, as well as all the villages in between.

