White Aggressors From Montgomery River Boat Brawl Plead Guilty But Don't Go Raising Your Folding Chairs

Talk about white privilege: two of the five suspects in the viral Aug. 5 Montgomery, Alabama riverfront boat brawl pleaded guilty on Friday but basically received a slap on the wrist.

The first defendant, Mary Todd, pleaded guilty to harassment. Instead of jail time, she was ordered to do anger management classes as part of the agreement.

The third defendant, Reggie Ray, is scheduled to have his hearing on November 16 as well. The Todds in addition to Shipman were each charged with one count of third-degree assault. Ray was charged with disorderly conduct.

After the court accepted his guilty plea, Roberts said sorry to victims Damien Pickett and Daniel Moore. Ray, who is accused of wielding a folding chair during the brawl and is the only Black defendant, was “roped into” the fight due to a “white mob” according to his attorney Lee Merritt.

“Mr. Ray was involuntarily roped into the disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob,” Merritt said in a statement after Ray turned himself in. “Mr. Ray will continue to participate with the ongoing investigation concerning the same and is committed to being forthcoming about his limited role in the brawl.”

