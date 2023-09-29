White Bear Lake bar parking lot shootout leads to charges

A man has been charged in connection with a shootout last weekend in the parking lot of Doc’s Landing in White Bear Lake.

During the exchange of gunfire, a bystander inside the bar was grazed with a bullet and one of the suspected shooters was shot in the leg.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Kardell Baraka Otae Jackson, 49, of St. Paul, on Friday with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The criminal complaint detailed a wild shootout with bullets flying everywhere:

Officers were called to the bar Sunday at 12:50 a.m.

A man had bumped into a table, knocked over a glass of soda onto his ex-girlfriend’s sister, and the two argued. The woman’s boyfriend, Jackson, became involved and threatened the other man with a pool cue.

The first man told investigators he went out to his car in the parking lot to get his 9mm as a “precaution.” When he saw Jackson in the parking lot he said, “Yo,” to him and Jackson fired at him. The shot narrowly missed the man who then ducked behind a Tesla and fired a round back at Jackson.

The two exchanged gunfire, firing more than a dozen rounds.

The first man who bumped into the table ended up fleeing with a gunshot wound to his leg. He went to urgent care the next day due to severe bleeding. Family members then convinced him to turn himself in, which he later did. As of Friday night, he had not been charged in connection with the shooting.

During the shootout, one of the 13 rounds struck a man sitting inside the bar. He was later treated for a bullet graze to his arm.

Another round, as surveillance video showed, barely missed a woman who had run into the parking lot. Two bullets went through the bar’s window and a bullet was lodged in a dart machine inside the bar. Three more bullet holes were found on the roofline and the Tesla had bullet holes on its bumper, windshield, sunroof and near the rear passenger window.

The complaint said Jackson isn’t allow to possess guns or ammunition because of a felony domestic assault conviction.

