White Bear Lake man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fire that killed his mother

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fire at his parent’s White Bear Lake townhome that killed his 79-year-old mother last May.

Christian Thomas Dahm, 45, entered the plea Friday in Ramsey County District Court after reaching an agreement with the prosecution that includes his attorney being allowed to argue for a departure from state sentencing guidelines. Dahm faces between 7½ years and 11 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 16.

Dahm is already serving time at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater. Last June, he was sentenced to five years in prison for violating his probation relating to a 2022 conviction for possessing ammunition by an ineligible person.

Firefighters on May 14 located Dahm’s mother, Patricia Dahm, in critical condition in her townhome in the 2600 block of Aspen Court, just off Glen Oaks Avenue and County Road D. She died four days later in the burn unit at Regions Hospital.

She had taught in the White Bear Lake Area School District for 34 years, according to her obituary. In addition to her son, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, Les, and four grandchildren.

‘He started the fire’

When responders got on scene around 11:30 p.m., the Dahms’ townhome unit was fully engulfed in flames, which were spreading to adjoining units. Dahm’s father pointed at Dahm, who was on the back patio, and said, “He started the fire,” according to the criminal complaint.

Christian Dahm, who also lived in the townhome, told police he was in the garage working on his fishing pole over a car hood before the fire started. He said he was using an oil pan and lit a cigarette with a torch and then “all of a sudden, there was a fire,” the complaint states.

Dahm’s father said he and his wife decided to check on their son before going to bed because they believed he was high on methamphetamine and they were concerned. He said when he opened the service door to the garage, it appeared as though “everything exploded.” He saw his son run out of the garage.

When firefighters pulled Patricia Dahm from the fire, she had smoke coming from her mouth, the complaint says. An autopsy showed she died of complications of multiple burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire spread from one townhome to another, where KARE-TV anchor Rena Sarigianopoulos’ parents live, and she wrote on GoFundMe that their home was destroyed.

As part of the plea agreement, Christian Dahm will be responsible for restitution, including damages to the neighbors’ units.

