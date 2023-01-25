White Bear Lake officer shot, hospitalized in stable condition

A White Bear Lake police officer was shot Tuesday night and is in stable condition following surgery, police said.

The suspect is in custody.

White Bear Lake officers were attempting to make an arrest at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road around 10 p.m. when shots were fired, Capt. Phil Henry said early Wednesday in a news release.

The officer was struck by the gunfire and transported to the hospital, Henry said.

No other information has been released by police.

“Additional information will be provided throughout the day as warranted,” Henry said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene, including the Ramsey County sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

MNCrime.com, which follows dispatch audio, reported the 30-year-old suspect barricaded himself in an apartment after the shooting. He was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

