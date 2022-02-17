White Bear Township man charged with murder for selling drugs that killed woman

Feb. 17—Police are searching for a White Bear Township man they believe sold drugs containing fentanyl to a woman which lead to her overdose death in May.

Jesse Russell Lietzau, 24, was charged via warrant in Hennepin County District Court with murder in the third degree, as a result of selling a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 16 police responded to a hotel on the 350 block of West 77th Street in Richfield on a report of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Police found the woman, identified in the complaint as K.N.C., lying on a bed with a pool of blood under her face and mouth. She was declared dead at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said her cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

Police spoke with a man who said he was the victim's fiancée. The man said they went to a St. Paul hotel the evening before to purchase drugs from a man they knew as Jesse King, later identified as Jesse Lietzau, who worked as a security guard at the hotel, according to the charges.

The victim had purchased pills from Lietzau in the past, according to charges. She also bought pills for another friend.

The pills, identified as "perc 30's" are fake pills often made to resemble Oxycodone Hydrocodone 30mg tablets and are often made with fentanyl. The pills have caused numerous overdoses and deaths, police said.

During a search of the victim's phone, officers found messages between her and Lietzau about the exchange, according to the charges. In one of the messages, Lietzau allegedly warns the woman to break the pills into "quarters or halves," the charges say.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He was not in custody as of Wednesday.

Lietzau has five misdemeanor convictions on his record which include theft, damaging property, disorderly conduct, violating a no contact order and being a public nuisance.