White Bear Township sex offender sentenced on federal porn charges

A White Bear Township registered sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.

Justin John Mitchell, 28, twice was found with thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse on his computer tablet — in August 2019 and again in January 2022, according to court documents.

At the time of both offenses, Mitchell was under court supervision after having been convicted in Ramsey County in 2015 and 2018 of possessing child pornography.

This July, Mitchell was sentenced in Ramsey County to 17 months in prison after admitting to setting up a camera to film a 9-year-old girl undressing in 2019.

Mitchell was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court by Judge Katherine Menendez, who also ordered him to pay $8,000 in restitution and $3,000 to a victim assistance fund.

Mitchell’s prison term will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

