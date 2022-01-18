White Bear Township sex offender charged with possessing child porn again

Jan. 18—A White Bear Township registered sex offender on supervised release from prison has been charged with six new counts of possessing pornographic work and one charge of interfering with the privacy of a minor.

Justin John Mitchell, 27, was charged Jan. 5 in Ramsey County District Court. His next court appearance is Feb. 7.

The charges trace back to a 2019 investigation of Mitchell, who at that time had just been released from jail pending a motor vehicle theft for which he was eventually convicted.

A person had called the police after discovering that Mitchell was positioning cameras to catch a 9-year-old girl undressing.

Police seized Mitchell's technology devices and, after a lengthy review of the images by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, found 12 videos of child porn.

Calls made by Mitchell while he was in custody have him admitting to the charges, the complaint states.

When asked about the videos, he replied, "Yeah, I'm not a good person." In another call he said, "Why do you think I hate myself?" charges say.

He was charged in August 2019 with interfering with the privacy of a minor for the production of videos. That case was dismissed and the slightly altered charge was consolidated with the child porn possession charges.

Mitchell's criminal record includes convictions for possession of child porn in at least two prior cases.