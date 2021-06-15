White Bird man gets 12-year prison term for injuring child

Jun. 15—GRANGEVILLE — A 21-year-old White Bird man convicted during a jury trial in April of felony aggravated battery and injury to a child was sentenced Monday to a total of 12 years in the state penitentiary.

Forrest J. Pilant, who continues to deny responsibility in the case, told Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice that he plans to appeal the sentence. The judge ordered eight years of the sentence to be fixed, meaning Pilant has no possibility of parole during that time. FitzMaurice also ordered Pilant to pay a $5,000 civil penalty to the mother of the child for the child's benefit.

Pilant was convicted during a weeklong trial by an Idaho County jury of six women and eight men of causing serious, life-threatening injuries to the 16-month-old daughter of his then-girlfriend.

Testimony from medical witnesses at the trial showed the child had extensive bruising throughout her body, bleeding in the brain that required surgery, other head trauma that was likely caused by shaking and internal injuries.

Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor said it was "somewhat of a miracle that this child did make it through."

The medical experts suggested the injuries may have accumulated over time, MacGregor said. And although the child appears to have recovered, "we don't know ... . There could be an adverse effect on this child," in the future. MacGregor said Medicaid has covered the costs of the child's treatment.

Pilant contends he was giving the child a bath on the day the injuries happened. The child's mother was gone for the day, and Pilant was in charge of the girl and his own son, who is a couple of months older.

Pilant said the girl fell in the bathtub and hit her head. But MacGregor pointed out that witnesses described injuries that were too severe to have happened from a fall in a vinyl tub that was partially filled with water.

MacGregor also noted that a presentence investigation said Pilant has shown no remorse for the act.

Speaking on his own behalf before FitzMaurice, however, Pilant said, while "I don't hold accountability for her injuries" he thinks about the child every day, and "I pray for her every day."

Pilant's grandmother, Wanda Pilant, of Grangeville, and a family friend and former employer, Carrie Marek, of White Bird, both said they had never seen Pilant be aggressive or violent toward people or animals.

Wanda Pilant said her grandson was deeply affected by the death in 2018 of his father, but that Pilant has great support from the rest of his family, friends and community.

Pilant's attorney, John A. Wiltse, asked the judge to give his client either probation or sentence him to a retained jurisdiction rider. Wiltse said Pilant was compliant with a previous probation that resulted from a vehicular manslaughter conviction and that he was willing to participate in mental health counseling.

But MacGregor argued for the maximum penalty of 15 years for aggravated battery and 10 years for injury to a child. He also asked for a civil penalty of $5,000 for each count.

FitzMaurice said even though Pilant claims he did not cause the child's injuries, he was the only adult present at the time they happened and "the jury found that you were the individual that did that."

"Parenting is a very tough job," FitzMaurice added. "People lose control. ... I don't know if anybody knows what demons led you to this behavior. (But) this behavior was ongoing ... from somebody. And the finger points to you."

