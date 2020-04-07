The White Box Server Industry; Growth Opportunities to 2025

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Box Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white-box server market is currently experiencing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025.



The cost-effectiveness and high degree of customizability of white-box servers are the key factors driving the market growth. Along with this, the rising trend of digitalization and increasing use of cloud services and big data analytics is also contributing significantly to the product demand.



There is a growing demand for low-costs servers, enhanced uptime and flexibility in the hardware designs, owing to which, consumers are increasingly opting for ODM services to build their networking equipment and software solutions. Additionally, data analytics and cloud adoption with increased server applications for processing workloads through cross-platform support are also augmenting the growth of the market. The ODMs are also emphasizing on developing an economical and energy-efficient product that offers improved storage to meet the requirements of the users.



Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the construction of energy-efficient green data centers for controlling carbon emissions and electricity consumption, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other growth factors include the rising adoption of open platforms and an overall increase in the demand for micro-servers across the globe.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Celestica, Compal Electronics, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd., Hyve Solutions, Inventec, MiTAC Holdings, Pegatron, Penguin Computing, Quanta Computer, Servers Direct, Supermicro, Wistron, ZT Systems, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global white-box server market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global white-box server industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the processor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global white-box server industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global White-Box Server Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Form Factor

6.1 Rack & Tower Servers

6.2 Blade Servers

6.3 Density-Optimized Servers



7 Market Breakup by Business Type

7.1 Data Centers

7.2 Enterprises



8 Market Breakup by Processor Type

8.1 X86 Server

8.2 Non-X86 Server



9 Market Breakup by Operating System

9.1 Linux Operating System

9.2 Others



10 Market Breakup by Component

10.1 Motherboard

10.2 Processor

10.3 Memory

10.4 Hard Drive

10.5 Server Case/Chassis

10.6 Network Adapter

10.7 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East & Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Celestica

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Compal Electronics

16.3.3 Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd.

16.3.4 Hyve Solutions

16.3.5 Inventec

16.3.6 MiTAC Holdings

16.3.7 Pegatron

16.3.8 Penguin Computing

16.3.9 Quanta Computer

16.3.10 Servers Direct

16.3.11 Supermicro

16.3.12 Wistron

16.3.13 ZT Systems



