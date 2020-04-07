The White Box Server Industry; Growth Opportunities to 2025

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Box Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global white-box server market is currently experiencing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025.
The cost-effectiveness and high degree of customizability of white-box servers are the key factors driving the market growth. Along with this, the rising trend of digitalization and increasing use of cloud services and big data analytics is also contributing significantly to the product demand.
There is a growing demand for low-costs servers, enhanced uptime and flexibility in the hardware designs, owing to which, consumers are increasingly opting for ODM services to build their networking equipment and software solutions. Additionally, data analytics and cloud adoption with increased server applications for processing workloads through cross-platform support are also augmenting the growth of the market. The ODMs are also emphasizing on developing an economical and energy-efficient product that offers improved storage to meet the requirements of the users.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the construction of energy-efficient green data centers for controlling carbon emissions and electricity consumption, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other growth factors include the rising adoption of open platforms and an overall increase in the demand for micro-servers across the globe.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Celestica, Compal Electronics, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd., Hyve Solutions, Inventec, MiTAC Holdings, Pegatron, Penguin Computing, Quanta Computer, Servers Direct, Supermicro, Wistron, ZT Systems, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global white-box server market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global white-box server industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the business type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the processor type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global white-box server industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global White-Box Server Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Form Factor
6.1 Rack & Tower Servers
6.2 Blade Servers
6.3 Density-Optimized Servers
7 Market Breakup by Business Type
7.1 Data Centers
7.2 Enterprises
8 Market Breakup by Processor Type
8.1 X86 Server
8.2 Non-X86 Server
9 Market Breakup by Operating System
9.1 Linux Operating System
9.2 Others
10 Market Breakup by Component
10.1 Motherboard
10.2 Processor
10.3 Memory
10.4 Hard Drive
10.5 Server Case/Chassis
10.6 Network Adapter
10.7 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East & Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Celestica
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Compal Electronics
16.3.3 Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd.
16.3.4 Hyve Solutions
16.3.5 Inventec
16.3.6 MiTAC Holdings
16.3.7 Pegatron
16.3.8 Penguin Computing
16.3.9 Quanta Computer
16.3.10 Servers Direct
16.3.11 Supermicro
16.3.12 Wistron
16.3.13 ZT Systems
