White children suffer when ‘kids of color’ are taught that they ‘belong,’ Connecticut Republican says

A Republican school board campaign manager in Guilford, Connecticut, said she chose her words poorly when she said, “Helping kids of color to feel they belong has a negative effect on white, Christian, or conservative kids.”

News station WFSB-TV reports that Republican political operative Mary Beeman posted that comment during a University of Connecticut educational forum where critical race theory — a hot-button term frequently echoed by conservatives — was on the agenda.

“The statement I made was poorly worded and shown out of context,” Beeman said later.

Guilford school board chairman and 20-year board member Bill Bloss wondered to WFSB in “exactly what context” that claim would be appropriate, and called for Beeman’s resignation.

Beeman said she was trying to make the point that Guilford students with “Judeo-Christian values,” or those of a conservative ideology, are being “bullied into submission” by liberal teachers and classmates. She reportedly has no intentions to step down.

Bloss called Beeman’s comment “false, outrageous, negative (and) destructive” and said that it shouldn’t be ignored. According to Bloss, there’s no evidence to support the claim that critical race theory is being taught in Guilford.

Education Week calls critical race theory a concept dating back to the 1980s suggesting “that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

Bloss blames former President Donald Trump and those favorable to his agenda for continuing to push a race-baiting narrative.

“I think this is politics,” he said.

David Holman, who reportedly has no children, is a member of the national group Truth in Education that claims to seek transparency in teaching. He told WFSB that he believes critical race theory is a problem that needs to be addressed.

“We are a great country,” he said. “Our founding documents say that all men are created equal.”

Holman said in June that there’s a loaded vocabulary that has been introduced to Guilford schools that includes terms like “equity, social justice (and) inclusion.”

The Republican town committee reportedly chose not to comment on the buzz caused by Beeman’s comments.

