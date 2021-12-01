Will it be a white Christmas?

Axios

The Biden administration was temporarily blocked from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for millions of workers by federal judges in two states on Tuesday.The big picture: The orders, by federal judges in Kentucky and Louisiana, come one day after a federal judge in Missouri halted the mandate, which has a Jan. 4 deadline, in 10 states.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The preliminary injunction of U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana,