White Christmas in Nashville? No chance but here's what kind of weather to expect

Snow jackets will likely not be needed next week.

The National Weather Service predicted that the chances of Nashville experiencing a white Christmas is unlikely. According to an X post by the NWS, Nashville will instead be experiencing a warm, rainy Christmas.

The NWS predicts that showers will be likely on Dec. 25 with a high near 61. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

According to Krissy Hurley, meteorologist-in-charge at NWS Nashville, Music City averages 4.7 inches of snow in a given season, however the city has yet to record a snowflake so far this season.

"We won't have a white Christmas (just a rainy one), but with us heading into winter, our opportunities to get cold air in place and low pressure systems impacting the area do increase," said Hurley. "But for now, we wait for snow!"

Read ahead for what we know about upcoming weather patterns and Nashville's history of white Christmases.

How much freezing weather can Nashville expect? A look at cool climate statistics

In 2022, Nashville and Middle Tennessee experienced a harsh winter storm.

Temperatures plummeted on Dec. 22 into the single digits and even below zero, reported the NWS. The cold front also brought strong, cold winds with values of -15 degrees to -30 degrees through Dec. 24. Middle Tennessee received about two inches of snowfall.

According to Hurley, the winter season will begin on Dec. 21. For Nashville and surrounding areas, the average final spring freeze won't be until around March 31. Although Nashville won't be seeing snow any time soon, we will likely be experiencing freezing temperatures until then.

Here's a look back at freeze records in Middle Tennessee.

Average first fall freeze: Nov. 1

Earliest first fall freeze: Oct. 2, 1984

Latest first fall freeze: Nov. 27, 2009

Average last spring freeze: March 31

Earliest last spring freeze: Feb. 26, 1905

Latest last spring freeze: April 25, 1910

When was the last white Christmas in Nashville?

In October, Hurley said the reason why we are seeing less snow year after year has to do with the upward trend in temperatures.

"Normal Average Temperatures are computed every 10 years," she said. "Nashville's Normal Average Temperature went up 1.5F degrees to 60.8F (1991-2020) compared to 59.3F (1981-2010)."

While Nashville has seen its share of snow around Christmas and over the winter months, the list of day-of Christmas snowfall is much shorter. Here's a list of years with measurable snowfall in Nashville on Christmas Day, dating all the way back to 1897:

2010 : 1.1 inches

1993 : 0.3 inches

1992 : 0.3 inches

1989 : 0.1 inches

1969 : 2.4 inches

1917 : 0.1 inches

1914 : 0.2 inches

1909 : 0.2 inches

1899 : 0.6 inches

1897: 1 inch

And here's a look at the years with a trace amount of snow, which reaches as far back as 1884:

2002

1995

1985

1983

1970

1956

1943

1935

1924

1918

1915

1892

1884

Nashville 7-Day weather forecast

Nashville will be stuck in a rainy pattern for the weekend and throughout Christmas Day. No hazardous weather is expected including severe weather or flooding, just off and on showers to put a dent into the ongoing drought said Hurley.

Below is Nashville's seven day forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42 during the day. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 at night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 during the day. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 at night.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 during the day. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 at night.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 during the day. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 and 20% chance of showers before midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 during the day. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 at night and a 20% chance of showers.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 during the day and a 30% chance of showers. A 50% chance of showers at night and cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Reporter Rachel Wegner contributed to this report.

