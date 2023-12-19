White Christmas unlikely as forecast calls for unseasonably mild temps

Santa Claus may have to ditch his red coat and hat this year as Christmas weekend is forecast to be unseasonably mild for most of the country, with the greatest chance for a white Christmas in the Rockies.

The holiday weekend kicking off Friday will bring sun and seasonable temperatures to the East. While some showers may develop over the Mississippi Valley, the Southwest will see rain and the Northwest will have rain along with mountain snow.

Come Saturday, most of the East and Midwest will enjoy dry and mild temperatures. Some showers and storms will roll through Arizona through Texas, and mountain snow is forecast in parts of the Great Basin and the northern Rockies.

Christmas Eve will be a far cry from a winter wonderland. It will feel more like spring around the Great Lakes and the East Coast, with sunshine and mild temperatures.

In the Plains and lower Mississippi Valley, it’ll be a rainy holiday. The West Coast will have dry and mild conditions and the Rockies will see snowfall.

Christmas Day will bring unseasonably mild conditions to the Northeast and Midwest and rain to the Mississippi Valley. The only chance for a magical Christmas snowfall is in the northern Plains and the Rockies.

