How White Claw Became The Law

If you’ve been anywhere near social media or a backyard BBQ this summer, you’ve probably noticed that everyone is drinking White Claw. But what does this mean for the beverage industry? White Flag White Claw Hard Seltzer, which debuted in 2016, is the most popular drink of the hard seltzers, which typically combine vodka, carbonated water and fruit flavoring. The entire seltzer industry saw a 200% boost this year, but the Claw is king, becoming the drink of choice, bro, for college parties, and fans have proceeded to meme about their love for the beverage. White Claw is privately owned by Mark Anthony Brands, which also own’s Mike's Hard Lemonade, and its popularity indicates a few beverage industry trends. Going Clear The appeal of hard seltzer brands like White Claw, Spiked Seltzer and Truly, beyond offering refreshing bubbles, is that they all hover at around 100 calories or so while providing alcohol by volume of around 5%, about the amount of standard beer (though Western Son goes all the way to 10% ABV, which is basically heavy IPA territory) while offering a lot less carbohydrates than typical beer. Beer Me? For young consumers looking for a… if not healthy then at least healthier alternative to beer that might help them keep their waste lines trim (never underestimate the importance of looking good for Instagram), hard seltzer is increasingly the drink of choice, and old school beer manufactures are noticing. Boston Beer is best known for Sam Adams, but their seltzer Truly is one of the biggest around, and proved so popular the company had to hire outside help to meet demand this year. In response, Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors and Constellation Brands (which owns Corona) have all introduced their own bubbly beer alternatives. It looks like the beverage industry’s future might be clear. -Michael Tedder Photo via whiteclaw.com