White-collar crime conspiracy charges filed in auto, real estate fraud case, Fresno DA says

In an effort to crack down on one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed 35 criminal counts Thursday against four people allegedly involved in a fraudulent scheme that scammed people across the country.

The DA’s office said Fresno residents Marcos Garza, Ana Ramirez, Laura Mora and Olivia Rodriguez took part in a sweeping automobile theft, identity theft and real estate fraud conspiracy that resulted in more than $500,000 in illegal purchases over two years.

Among the fraudulent purchases was a $115,000 boat using someone else’s financial information, which prompted the investigation that started in September, the DA’s office said.

According to the investigation, detectives with Fresno H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) discovered Garza, 36, operated under an alias of Jay Mora and acted as a financial specialist who could help people in repairing their credit.

Garza even set up a YouTube channel called “The Wolf Trader” to go along with his business listed as JMora Consulting; Credit Life Solutions.

The District Attorney’s office alleges that Garza would travel throughout the country, hosting seminars and acting as a motivational speaker to gather new clients.

But while he doing so, the DA’s office said Garza would steal people’s personal information, set up new bank accounts and apply for numerous credit cards and make fraudulent purchases.

Garza then got his girlfriend, Ana Ramirez, 36, and his own mother Mora, 52, along with a acquaintance, Rodriguez, 55, involved in the scheme, the DA’s office said.

Together, they would make illegal purchases while buying vehicles, boats, personal property and real estate rental properties.

It is alleged that between February 29, 2020, and November 3, 2022, Garza and Ramirez along with Mora and Rodriguez used the personal identifying information of three victims to purchase four Range Rovers, one Audi A8, two sport boats, and two boat trailers totaling approximately $459,032.76.

It is also alleged that between May 20, 2020, and April 26, 2022, Garza and Ramirez rented several houses using the persona identifying information of one of the victims that resulted in approximate losses to the property owner of $54,102.15.

The Felony Complaint filed in Fresno Superior Court alleged the following charges and enhancements:

Three counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft

Five counts of identity theft

Seven counts of grand theft auto

Eleven counts of grand theft

Three counts of second-degree commercial burglary

Four counts of receiving stolen property (motor vehicle)

Two counts of receiving stolen property

One enhancement of aggravated white-collar crime exceeding $500,000

One enhancement of aggravated white-collar crime exceeding $100,000

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Garza and Ramirez face a sentence of 24 years in prison.

Mora faces a sentence of eight years in prison, and Rodriguez faces a sentence of four years in county jail.

Garza was arrested November 17. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday before the Honorable Samuel Dalesandro in Department 31 of the Fresno Superior Court.

Ramirez and Mora were arrested by H.E.A.T. during a search warrant of their residence on November 3, but were released on zero-dollar emergency bail and are scheduled to appear on January 24, 2023.

Rodriguez remains at large.

Fresno law enforcement believe there’s a good chance there are more victims who have dealt with Garza and do not realize they have been taken advantage of or never filed a police report.

Those who believe they were victimized or know of potential victims are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.