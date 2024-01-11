White convicted of attempted murder in Plymouth shooting

Jan. 11—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge T. Vough convicted Wayne C. White of attempting to kill Michael Paris, who was shot five times in Plymouth in 2020.

White, 51, faced a two-day non-jury trial earlier this week. Vough rendered his verdict Thursday morning, finding White guilty of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault.

Paris testified during the bench trial he stopped on Ferry Street, Plymouth, on Aug. 27, 2020, to use his phone when a man approached from the passenger side, yelled and shot him five times.

Paris said he only saw the gunman's arm.

Paris said he underwent four surgeries and has two bullet fragments in his body, including a fragment behind his vocal cords.

Assistant district attorneys Brian Coleman and Julian Truskowski heavily relied upon surveillance footage of the gunman walking on East Main Street near Ferry Street seconds after the shooting. The gunman wore black shorts with a GAP symbol, black shirt and a grey hat, the same clothing White wore when he appeared hours earlier on the same day at the Luzerne County Courthouse to provide a DNA sample on an unrelated case. L

Luzerne County Detective James Noone said he took White's DNA sample and was later assigned to assist Plymouth police in the shooting. When Noone said he viewed surveillance footage from East Main Street, Plymouth, he was able to identify White from the clothing.

White's co-defense lawyers, Allyson Kacmarski and John Pike, argued during the trial Paris was not able to identify the gunman and a witness to the shooting could not identify White.

Vough scheduled White's sentencing hearing for March 7.

In an unrelated case, White is scheduled for trial next week on allegations he stabbed a man in the area of Dana and Grove streets, Wilkes-Barre, on Dec. 30, 2018.

The alleged victim of the stabbing told police he cashed a winning lottery ticket at a store when he was confronted by White who demanded the winnings.

White's trial on charges of aggravated assault and robbery is before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.