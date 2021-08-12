White County crash victims identified

Aug. 12—BROOKSTON — With the assistance of the White County Coroner, the previously unidentified passengers from Sunday's fatal crash have been identified.

The family members have been notified.

The passengers of the 2013 BMW X3 who were pronounced dead at the scene were Jaliyah Johnson, 21, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, and Jeremiah Brown, 4 months, of Country Club Hills, Illinois.

At approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, the BMW, driven by Joshua Brown, 23, of Springfield, Illinois, was westbound on Indiana 18 in Brookston when the vehicle passed Indiana 43 onto Third Street. According to the Indiana State Police, the White County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit when Brown's car ran off the road, struck a tree and came to rest against an abandoned house on Ripley Street at West Third and South Ripley streets.

Brown attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by the White County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police.

The WCSD continues to investigate the cause of the accident.

The BMW was occupied by three adults, one juvenile, one toddler and one infant.

Brown has been charged with a Level 1 felony, neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, and several other felonies: two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, causing death; two counts of reckless driving, causing death; two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death; and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

One of the passengers, Eric C. Stokes, Jr., 21, of Springfield, Illinois, was taken to a Monticello hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

Both men remain in the White County Jail.