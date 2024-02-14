White deemed competent to stand trial

Feb. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — A woman who allegedly fired a gun at an 80-year-old man was deemed competent to stand trial.

Julie White, 64, was represented by attorney Cynthia Conlon at her competency hearing on Tuesday morning at 86th District Court. White appeared via Zoom from the Grand Traverse County Jail, where she has remained in custody since her arrest in November.

White was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of attempted homicide, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and one count of felony firearm, according to court records.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in the 500 block of Cottage Arbor Lane on the grounds of the Grand Traverse Commons at 2:53 a.m. Nov. 30, according to law enforcement. According to Traverse City Police Department reports, White is suspected of firing one round toward an 80-year-old man, then fleeing. The man lived at one of the assisted living cottages at the Pavilions at the time of the shooting. The incident took place outside, and White was not a resident, according to Pavilions officials.

The bullet didn't hit anyone, and no one was seriously injured, the reports said.

The motivation for the shooting remains unclear.

Conlon agreed with the state's competency assessment and that her client is fit to stand trial and Grand Traverse County's assistant prosecuting attorney Kyle Attwood had no objection either.

White's bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety. Her next scheduled court date is Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m.