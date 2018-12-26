White Elephant gets a wild twist at this family's holiday party

Nothing tears families apart like an intense game of White Elephant, but this family takes things to another level of competition.

Also known as Yankee Swap or Dirty Santa, every player has to bring a wrapped gift. The game has players either choose a random gift to unwrap, or steal an already unwrapped gift from someone else.

Since the point of White Elephant is to get rid of your junk acquired over the last year, gifts tend to be pretty impractical, and competition can get dicey. In Adrienne Young's family, though, players have to compete in a mini game if they want to steal someone else's gift. From knocking over cups with balloon air to speed-eating a fruit rollup without hands, you have to be in it to win it if you're planning on stealing your auntie's hot chocolate gift set.

So my family plays White Elephant with a twist: you have to challenge someone to a mini game if you want to steal their gift... With a huge family it gets out of hand pretty quick.

A thread of our games: pic.twitter.com/JEVFQiyThg

— Adrienne Young (@Adriyoung) December 25, 2018

Here are a few of the wild games the Young family has played:

Chugging half this bottle of water then flipping it onto the table upright (this one took forever cuz no one was getting it and we had to move the tables closer lol) pic.twitter.com/vteGHkau0E — Adrienne Young (@Adriyoung) December 26, 2018

Twitter users agreed that the family's holiday festivities were amazing, and wanted to join in for next year.

your family’s end of the world bunker will be lit — perra malcriada (@pooyorkshitty) December 26, 2018

Your family won Christmas — OuiKid 📸 (@Ouikid) December 26, 2018

Yall need some extra cousins for next year?! — Mrs. Harris (@allREDevrythng) December 26, 2018

how do i marry into this family https://t.co/qFmwiCfwzo — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) December 26, 2018

Young didn't even mention if the White Elephant gifts were that good — her family just goes hard for Christmas.