White evangelicals, Trump, and a church in crisis

When Tim Alberta, son of a born-again Christian pastor, was growing up, the church was a sanctuary from the world of politics. Today, as a journalist, he reports on how in recent decades political ideologies have divided the church, with white evangelicals becoming embroiled by politics and their support of Donald Trump. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Alberta, author of the new book, "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism," who says the white evangelical church is in crisis, which coincided with the election of Donald Trump.

