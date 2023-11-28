White Flag Shelter opens for winter season

Nov. 27—NEW ALBANY — With winter around the corner, the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana has opened its White Flag Shelter for the season.

It is opened for four or more consecutive hours from Nov. 15 to April 15 when the temperature drops below 35 degrees. The shelter is for men, women and families who need refuge during the cold weather.

The shelter is now at Culberston Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road, New Albany.

In 2016, the homeless coalition started the shelter after seeing a need to address the individuals that were dying in the cold.

"We're not just for the unhoused. We're actually there for families who maybe had to make a choice between paying rent or paying their utilities, the elderly who may have had to make the same decision," said Leslea Townsend Cronin, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana's executive director.

So far this year, the shelter has only had to open two nights and had a maximum of 10 guests, which is typical for this time of year, Cronin added.

They have the capacity to hold more than 60 people and do not turn down anyone from entering the shelter.

Supplies that are needed change on a weekly basis. Right now their biggest needs are thermal underwear, hand warmers and feet warmers. They also have an Amazon Wishlist that people can go to for supplies that can be donated to them.

"We are always in need of volunteers," Cronin said. "Volunteers are a lifeline for that program."

They always need volunteers for the evenings and mornings. The morning shift is from 6 to 8 a.m. and the evening is from 6 to 10 p.m.

Volunteers will help with making and serving food, handing out bed rolls, checking people in and more. They are flexible with what volunteers want to do. If someone just wants to cook and leave, they are able to.

"We do have paid staff that will do some of the case management pieces and things like that, but it's really nice when there are people there that can just sit down and hand somebody a cup of coffee and have a conversation," Cronin said.