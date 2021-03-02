White food blogger faces backlash for misnaming noodle soup recipe 'pho'

Samantha Kubota
·9 min read

Tieghan Gerard, the creator of the popular food blog Half Baked Harvest, found herself in hot water after posting a “quick” noodle recipe that she incorrectly called "pho."

The popular recipe creator shared a noodle soup recipe to her blog titled “Weeknight ginger pho ga (Vietnamese chicken soup)" in February. The recipe, as many pointed out, was not really pho — instead, it was more of a quick noodle dish with caramelized chicken and a “sweet, spicy, tangy sesame chile sauce.”

Immediately, Gerard’s fans began to criticize the inappropriate title on Instagram. Some commenters explained that pho shouldn't be a quick dish to begin with and that several of the steps in her recipe — like caramelizing the chicken — would not have gone into a traditional pho recipe.

“What upset me the most was that she passed it off as pho,” Suzanne Nuyen, a Vietnamese American recipe developer who runs the blog Bun Bo Bae, told TODAY Food. “The only thing that made it even close to pho was that it was noodles in a broth."

“I understand that food evolves … but when you’re riffing on a dish, in terms of ingredients, that doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Gerard eventually changed the title of the dish to “Easy sesame chicken and noodles in spicy broth” and issued an apology.

She initially responded to critical comments on her Instagram post, BuzzFeed News reported, writing:

Thank you so much for taking the time to comment. I understand where you are coming from and have decided to change the recipe tittle [sic]. It was never my intention to offend or hurt anyone or the culture. I will make sure do be much more conscious when deciding on recipe tittles [sic] in the future and be sure to do more research. Thank you for kindly bringing this to my attention, I really appreciate you kindly letting voicing your concern. xTieghan

And a spokesperson sent TODAY a similar statement from Gerard:

“It was never my intention to offend or hurt anyone or the culture. I will make sure do be much more conscious when deciding on recipe titles in the future and be sure to do more research.”

'Love our people like you love our food'

But many Vietnamese Americans believe the title change and apology aren't enough. During this time of racial reckoning, when violence against Asian Americans is on the rise, commenters aren't satisfied with a run-of-the-mill, PR-issued apology anymore, especially from those with such large followings.

"If you appreciate our food and our cultures, why don't you also speak out on the attacks that have been happening to Asian elders these last few weeks?” one commenter, Mara Van Dam, wrote on the post. “More than ever, our community needs protection of Asians and non-Asians alike.”

In a story from BuzzFeed, one former fan of Half Baked Harvest, Stephanie Vu, said she had reached out to Gerard to politely explain that the dish in question wasn't pho.

“I don't know why I'm freaking out about this — this is the food of my people, I should be able to say something about this. But I was terrified,” she told BuzzFeed. But Gerard's response was dismissive, she said.

“I described actual pho and the entire recipe on the blog,” Gerard reportedly responded, “and state that this is just my creation of what you can make at home.”

Vu said that, in her opinion, the response was not sufficient.

“The lack of acknowledgment can really hurt the Asian community,” Vu told BuzzFeed. “This specific example, despite the fact that it's 'small,' can be extrapolated to casual appropriation situations that Asian Americans experience … the fact that she dismissed me really hurt me.”

Another Vietnamese American fan of Gerard told TODAY that she, too, felt disrespected by the recipe.

"Pho is the ultimate love language in Vietnamese culture. It sits on the stove for hours, simmering in charred spices and herbs like star anise, ginger and cloves," said Megan Do, Story Slam Lead for the nonprofit podcast Vietnamese Boat People. "It’s the ultimate comfort food and how we say 'I love you' in a culture where those words are rarely said out loud. Tieghan’s 'pho ga' was nowhere near that."

What is pho?

Pho, pronounced “fuh,” is a staple Vietnamese soup consisting of bone broth, rice noodles, spices, herbs and meat (usually beef, sometimes chicken) — though, of course, like any dish in any culture, there are variations.

Andrea Nguyen, a Vietnamese American cookbook author and James Beard Award winner, explained to TODAY that the dish made its way to the United States after the Fall of Saigon in 1975.

“A lot of people fled the south of Vietnam and came to the U.S. as refugees and began settling in different parts of the United States as refugees,” she said. The refugees brought their food with them and survived “little Saigon communities.”

She said that as time passed and with the advent of food television, Vietnamese food became a larger part of pop culture.

Related: The campaign is raising awareness about the surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans across the country.

“You had Vietnamese Americans opening restaurants that I describe as ‘crossover restaurants’ that are not in Vietnamese enclaves that are serving a lot of non-Vietnamese people, you know at higher price points with quality ingredients,” she explained. “ And so, people start becoming more familiar with Vietnamese food.”

Nguyen added that she has three traditionally Vietnamese dishes she calls "gateway dishes": spring rolls, banh mi and pho.

“The thing that beautiful about Vietnamese food is that you can have it your way,” she laughed. “And it's customizable, it's personalizable. And it has gone in many different directions.”

Nuyen echoed this sentiment, adding that "anything is banh mi now."

"Americans really like banh mi,” she laughed. “Even if I personally don’t think it’s a banh mi, the presence of that pickled carrot and radish at least implies a basic understanding of what it is.”

What are best practices for recipe creators?

The idea of cultural appropriation in food writing is by no means new. Even last month, Shake Shack was accused of the same after releasing a “Korean” fried chicken that was, critics argued, not actually Korean.

In 2016, Bon Appetit published a story originally titled "PSA: This Is How You Should be Eating Pho," with a video starring a white chef from Philadelphia making pho. The video claimed, "Pho is the new ramen." Though the outlet later apologized for the pho misstep, it was only the beginning of what would become a racial reckoning at the magazine, which culminated in the resignation of Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport when current and former staffers shared stories of discrimination within the company.

Related: “Cultural appropriation allows a pick-and-mix strategy whereby American culture can take what it wants to market. South Asian ingredients and practices are valued, but not the finished cuisine per se,” one expert said.

Following these accusations, the company apologized last summer for being "far too white for far too long."

"As a result, the recipes, stories, and people we’ve highlighted have too often come from a white-centric viewpoint," the apology read. "At times we have treated non-white stories as ‘not newsworthy’ or ‘trendy.’ Other times we have appropriated, co-opted, and Columbused them."

It is certainly not that Asians and Asian Americans don't want people to enjoy their traditional food: Both Nuyen and Nguyen said they love that non-Vietnamese people are interested in making Vietnamese-inspired food. But both thought that recipe creators should take accountability for what they’re creating.

“You know, I don't police things,” Nguyen said. “But if you have this reach that is really varied and diverse, respect those people.”

Nuyen said she doesn’t consider herself “super traditional” and she herself regularly riffs on traditional Vietnamese dishes but she just wants people to “treat the original dish with integrity.”

Nguyen echoed those sentiments, adding that authenticity isn’t a “precious thing that is fixed in time (that) only belongs to people for whom it’s part of their heritage.”

She explained that it’s a matter of thoughtfulness and skill — the Vietnamese word for which is “kheo.”

“And when we talk about someone who has kheo, we are discussing about the fact that they thought things through. They have looked at the foundations of things,” she explained. “They are skillful, and they know the classics and they can riff.”

Nguyen said she didn’t think Gerard and the like would need to do some “totally hardcore thing where they go in-depth about a subject, but just go beyond, ‘This is so delicious and I was so busy and just wanted something in less than an hour!’”

“That’s vapid,” Nguyen added. “Look into it, research it, you know, what's the history of it. How do you make this, why do you think do that?"

Cultural appropriation vs. appreciation

Do took a harsher stance, accusing Gerard of having a "repeated history of taking bits and pieces of various Asian cuisines, mashing them together and calling the dish something it’s not."

"There’s a fine line between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation. Her lack of acknowledgment of the rich cultural history her dishes are inspired by is the definition of cultural appropriation," she said. "In the end, it’s the same story: she benefits from these altered dishes while our culture is erased."

Related: The establishment had been marred by accusations of racism and cultural appropriation from the Asian American community.

Nguyen said she believes food is about storytelling — and that the story of the food is what makes it taste good.

“If we don't have context about food, then food doesn't taste that good, we don't have the story,” she said. “I want to tell you what my relationship is to food and food and cooking. It is a process that's our relationship … and that makes everything taste so much better because it's much more beautiful and it's filled with humanity.”

She added that of course over time, traditionally ethnic dishes become more recognized by the American public: “At what point is a taco just a taco?” she offered as an example.

“When something, a dish, goes into the English language dictionary so that I do not have to italicize it anymore in my writing,” she said with a laugh, adding that banh mi and pho are both in the dictionary.

Editor's Note: Suzanne Nuyen is a former TODAY intern.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how brands are responding to hate crimes against Asian Americans

    Unprovoked attacks targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have skyrocketed in recent months, prompting the public to demand that brands and their leaders speak up to denounce these hate crimes.

  • Asian Woman Held at Gunpoint, Robbed of Over $3,000 in NYC Home Invasion

    An Asian woman saw a gun pointed at her head in her own apartment in Flushing, Queens last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 26. The invaders managed to flee the victim’s home with $3,000 in cash, two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton purse and some credit cards.

  • Officials says vaccine link uncertain after Hong Kong man dies two days after COVID-19 jab

    A 63-year-old man in Hong Kong died two days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Department of Health said in a statement, although it was uncertain if there was a direct ink between his death and the shot for coronavirus. The Department of Health said the man developed acute breathing difficulties and died on Feb. 28. Global health authorities have praised the fast development of safe and effective COVID vaccines, but have warned people with serious underlying health conditions to take medical advice first.

  • ‘Monster’ 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

    It took 2.5 hours to reel the fish in and another 2 hours to get it in the boat.

  • Sacramento Teacher Gets Death Threats After Using 'Slant-Eyes' to Explain Racism in Zoom Class

    A high school teacher in Sacramento, California is under investigation after making a controversial gesture in an online class last week. Nicole Burkett, who teaches Spanish and serves as a student advisor at Grant Union High School, stretched her eyes up and down to demonstrate “slant eyes,” a gesture considered racist by many Asians. Burkett allegedly made the gesture while explaining racist stereotypes toward Asian Americans, which she said were more prevalent in the 1980s.

  • Woman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan days after vaccine, but link uncertain

    A Japanese a woman in her 60s died from a brain haemorrhage three days after receiving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there may not be a link between the two. The woman was vaccinated on Friday and is suspected to have suffered a brain haemorrhage three days later, on Monday, it said. It was Japan's first reported death following a vaccination.

  • Buddhist Temple Set on Fire, Vandalized in LA’s Little Tokyo

    Priests and staff members are on edge after a Buddhist temple was vandalized in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo on Thursday evening. What happened: A fire and potential arson recently occurred at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple as hate crimes against Asian Americans continue to increase, NBC News reports. Despite the destruction, the temple’s head priest, Rev. Noriaki Ito, is grateful that the suspect did not injure anyone.

  • Here's What a Year of CrossFit 'Murph' Workouts Did to This Guy's Body at 40

    That's 730 miles, 36,500 pull-ups, 73,000 push-ups, and 109,500 squats.

  • 'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

    A 19-year-old Pakistani student who shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent, hopes numerous renditions of her monologue will translate into more dialogue between rival neighbours India and Pakistan. The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside. Swinging around the device she is filming on, Mobeen gestures behind her and says in Urdu, "This is our car, this is us, and this is our party taking place."

  • Champion of China's top soccer league to 'cease operations' just months after winning title

    As of now, defending Chinese Super League champion Jiangsu FC no longer exists.

  • 'The Mexican' at 20: How the can't-miss pairing of Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt missed

    Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts looked for a project to do together for more than 10 years — then spent most of "The Mexican" apart.

  • King Arthur’s All-Purpose Baker’s Companion is like having a master baker at your side

    I got a digital copy of The King Arthur Baking Company’s All-Purpose Baker’s Companion a few weeks ago, right at the start of a vicious cold snap and series of blizzards. King Arthur is a favorite among Takeout staff and readers, and so I immediately downloaded the PDF onto my laptop, went into the kitchen, and got to work. I made white bread. I made pancakes (both Simply Perfect and Zephyr). I made Doughnut Muffins and Bran Muffins. I made challah. I made lemon shortbread. I made scones. Everything except the challah was delicious. Finally I took a deep breath, faced up my fear of laminated dough (which I’d never made on my own before), and made croissants de boulanger, distinguished from croissants de pâtissier because they contain yeast. “The following recipes aren’t exactly dauntless,” the book informed me at the top of the pastry chapter, “but neither are they too daunting: If you’re a dedicated bread baker, you’ll thoroughly enjoy the long (although not particularly difficult) process.”

  • What China's last major war tells us about how it will fight the next one

    China's military has changed dramatically since the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War, but that brief conflict is still relevant for Beijing and its neighbors.

  • Kate Hudson Posts Sweet Photo of Mom Goldie Hawn Kissing Pa Kurt Russell: 'They Real Cute'

    Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983

  • I tried orange chicken from Trader Joe's, Panda Express, and P.F. Chang's, and the best is the most affordable

    I tried the iconic chicken dish from Trader Joe's, Panda Express, and P.F. Chang's to find the best version. Here's what I thought of each one.

  • Bear of the Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS)

    Bear of the Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS)

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubles down on criticism of LeBron James

    Milan striker thinks athletes should stay out of politicsIbrahimovic’s pursuit of personal capital reaches new level Zlatan Ibrahimovic has doubled down on his criticism of athletes who mix politics and sports. The Milan striker was speaking on Tuesday at a press conference for the San Remo music festival, which he is co-hosting. “Athletes unite the world, politics divide it,” he said. “Our role is to unite the world by doing what we do best. Athletes should be athletes and politicians should do politics.” Last week Ibrahimovic singled out Los Angeles star LeBron James for bringing politics into the sporting arena. “I like [James] a lot. He’s phenomenal, what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing,” Ibrahimovic told Uefa and Discovery+ in Sweden. “I play football because I’m the best playing at football, I don’t do politics. If I’d been a politician, I would be doing politics. This is the first mistake famous people do when they become famous: for me it is better to avoid certain topics and do what you’re good doing, otherwise you risk doing something wrongly.” James, who been one of the NBA’s leading voices against racial injustice and police brutality, dismissed Ibrahimovic’s comments. “I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community,” he said last week. “Because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on, and I know what’s still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice. “I’m their voice and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that might be going on, not only in my community but in this country and around the world.” James also pointed out that Ibrahimovic, who once said Muhammad Ali is his favourite athlete because of “what he did inside and outside the ring”, has spoken about politics in the past. “He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a [traditional Swedish] last name, he felt like there was some racism going on,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to go at, because I do my homework.” At Tuesday’s press conference Ibrahimovic also spoke about his recent clash with his former Manchester United teammate Romelu Lukaku. The pair confronted each other during a recent Milan derby. “If he wants to come [to San Remo] he’s welcome,” Ibrahimovic said. “What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch.”

  • Riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas at protesters

    Video obtained by Reuters showed protesters - many in hard hats and clutching makeshift shields - setting up barricades and facing off against riot police.Protesters were also seen running after shots were fired. There were no reports of injuries in Yangon.The protests come more than a month after Myanmar's military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. At least 21 protesters have been killed since the turmoil began. The army has said one policeman has been killed.

  • Does Popeyes’ fish sandwich even compare to the iconic chicken sandwich? We tested it out

    Popeyes rolled out a fish sandwich that could easily give the brand's chicken sandwich a run for its money.

  • These states ranked the lowest in protecting children from hunger and poverty during Covid

    Save the Children ranked Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico and Alabama as the "worst" states for children during the pandemic.