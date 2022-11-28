White gunman who killed 10 Black people in racist massacre pleads guilty to murder and terror charges

The white 19-year-old gunman accused of killing 10 Black shoppers and employees at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York has pleaded guilty to all state charges against him.

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on 28 November to 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count of domestic terrorism, among other charges.

He still faces federal hate crime charges, among others.

He was arrested immediately after the 14 May racist massacre, carried out with an AR-15 rifle and streamed live, an attack that he had planned for months, leaving behind a digital footprint of online writings that traced his path to radicalisation and white supremacist hate.

Gendron drove roughly 200 miles to the predominantly Black community from his home to carry out the attack.

If convicted on all 27 federal charges, Gendron could face the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement in July that the US Department of Justice “fully recognizes the threat that white supremacist violence poses to the safety of the American people and American democracy.”

This is a developing story