A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

Yelena Dzhanova
·3 min read
empty classroom
Empty Classroom In Elementary School. Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

  • An 11-year-old Black child is in therapy after his headmaster told him to apologize to a teacher the "African way."

  • Headmaster John Holian of a Long Island Catholic school asked Trisha Paul's son to kneel to the ground.

  • Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A white Catholic school headmaster instructed a Black student to kneel to the ground and apologize, the New York Daily News reported.

On February 25, Headmaster John Holian of the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Long Island told Trisha Paul's 11-year-old son, Trayson, to apologize to a teacher the "African way," which he claimed to have learned from a Nigerian father, according to the Daily News.

That day, Trayson had completed his in-class reading early and began working on another assignment. His English teacher noticed and called him out on it, Paul told the Daily News. The teacher allegedly tore up the assignment and escorted him to Holian's office, where the headmaster told Trayson to drop to his knees, the Daily News reported.

Trayson relayed the incident to his mom, prompting Paul to ask Holian whether telling students to kneel in apology was standard practice at the school, the report said.

That's when Holian told her it wasn't but that he had learned it from a former student's Nigerian father, the Daily News reported.

"Once he started mentioning this African family, that's when it just clicked," Paul told the Daily News. "Like, this is not normal procedure. I felt there was no relevance at all. Is he generalizing that everyone who is Black is African? That's when I realized something is not right with this situation."

Paul said Trayson is normally an outgoing child but has since been "really reserved."

"My son was humiliated, hurt, embarrassed, sad and confused," Paul told the Daily News. "He reads about things happening because of your skin color. To experience it... he's just trying to process it in his 11-year-old brain."

Trayson has since started going to therapy and is hesitant about going to class in person. He also tries to "stay away from the headmaster and not speak to the teacher if need be," Paul told the newspaper.

Holian is now on temporary leave following the incident, according to the Daily News.

"I want to assure you that St. Martin's neither condones nor accepts the actions of our headmaster," said acting headmaster James Conway in an email to parents. "The incident does not reflect our long, established values or the established protocols regarding student related issues."

Holian, in response to requests for comment from the Daily News, said "we love our students" at the school, adding that most of the students are non-white. Tuition at the Catholic school costs $15,000 a year, the report said.

The Marianists - the religious chapter overseeing St. Martin's - did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Paul again confronted Holian at an in-person March 4 meeting. The Daily News obtained a recording of the conversation between the two, during which Holian acknowledged that the interaction between him and Paul's son "wasn't a thought-out situation."

Still, Holian tried to justify the order to kneel before the teacher.

"If I had said to him 'apologize and get back to class,' it would've meant nothing," Holian said in the recording, according to the Daily News."

"So it was changing the way you say 'I apologize,'" he said.

"I have six kids and four boys. And if one of them is really acting rude and arrogant," Holian allegedly said, "I will say at times, 'get on your knees and apologize,'"

"I was speaking to your son as I would my own son," he said to her, according to the Daily News.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Black leaders react to South Beach spring break curfew, crackdown: ‘unnecessary force’

    After weeks of uninhibited partying on South Beach by spring breakers, Miami Beach police turned away throngs of people — many of them Black and brown — from world-famous Ocean Drive Saturday night using a SWAT truck, pepper balls and sound cannons.

  • Italian parents and children protest against COVID school closures

    Thousands of Italian parents, children and teachers protested in squares up and down the country on Sunday against what they call the unnecessary closure of schools to try to curb COVID-19 infections. The protests, the first of any significance against Mario Draghi's national unity government that took office last month, were held in more than 35 squares nationwide including Rome's Piazza del Popolo and Milan's central Piazza Duomo. Demonstrators in Rome wore dunce's caps to indicate the impact of the closures on students' education, while in Milan pupils' messages and placards were propped against their school rucksacks placed on the ground.

  • Single mom of 4 asks for an end to 'silently judging' mothers like her

    In a powerful essay, one mom is challenging the seemingly clouded views of what it means to be a single mother. Ashley Rodgers, a writer and a full-time employee at a Missouri school district, wrote a piece for the popular website Scary Mommy titled, "This Is What A Single Mom Really Feels Like." In the story published Monday, Rodgers gets candid about being a single mom to four kids with the intention of relating to women who also parent solo.

  • Grenell: To be lectured on American soil by the Chinese is 'despicable'

    Former Acting DNI Director Ric Grenell reacts to Alaska Summit, argues that Democrats 'damaged' the U.S. with their four-year narrative.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Demi Lovato on being 'California sober' after 2018 overdose, and how she 'had to essentially die to wake up'

    The pop star now says she feels "more joy in my life than I've ever felt."

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Matt James Wipes Past Instagram Posts as His Brother Says the Bachelor Star Is 'in a Good Spot'

    Matt James deleted all of his past Instagram posts, one day after ex Rachael Kirkconnell urged people to stop "attacking" him with "racist insults"

  • The NCAA apologized after getting caught in a lie about the wildly different equipment provided to men's and women's basketball players

    The NCAA originally said the women's lackluster facilities could be blamed on "limited space," an excuse that was debunked by one basketball player.

  • Pete Davidson Gets Court Ordered Protection From Fake Wife

    Michelle Mootreddy was arrested on Thursday for breaking into Davidson’s Staten Island home. Mootreddy is charged with a host of felonies for the incident.

  • 20 Utah schools reopened when COVID-19 rates were soaring, but only saw 5 new cases. Here's how they protected students and teachers.

    Only 0.7% of students and teachers in close contact with COVID-19-positive peers contracted the disease at school, thanks to masks and other measures.

  • 102-year-old World War II vet killed with axe in home invasion, California cops say

    Police said they don’t believe the accused attacker had ties to the murdered veteran.

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency after weekend disorder

    The mayor of Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency as the police struggled to control the crowds who descended on the city for the annual spring break. Dan Gelber imposed an 8 pm curfew after warning that the numbers of revellers are "more than we can handle". The city took draconian measures fearing that the crowds, who were neither wearing masks nor observing social distancing, would trigger another coronavirus surge. More than 32,000 Floridians have died from Covid-19, with Miami-Dade County proving one of the centres of the pandemic. Despite health experts' fears, Florida has eased many of the lockdown restrictions with the state governor, Ron DeSantis boasting that the area was booming - unlike Los Angeles and New York City. The relaxation turned Miami Beach into a magnet for lockdown-weary revellers who descended on the city in huge numbers, especially with hotels and airlines slashing prices to boost demand.

  • Kenny Golladay spending second night in New York area as Giants negotiations drag on

    NEW YORK — Kenny Golladay left the Giants’ facility without a deal on Friday evening, but the wide receiver’s meetings with team brass were constructive in East Rutherford, N.J., and there is still mutual interest heading into the weekend, sources told the New York Daily News. Golladay, 27, planned to spend a second consecutive night in the area while the sides continued discussing a potential ...

  • Mars findings cataloged in Navajo language

    The Perseverance rover has been on Mars for a month, collecting data and making discoveries with each passing day. A number of the findings, through a collaboration with NASA, have been catalogued in Diné Bizaad, the Navajo language. The Perseverance team started with a list of 50 words and will expand the list as needed.

  • No virus variants can evade all antibody types, so far; new variants can infect mice

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The human immune system makes many antibodies in response to COVID-19 infection or vaccination, and no single variant of the new coronavirus can yet escape all of them, according to a study posted on Thursday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. Researchers looked at how mutations in coronavirus variants affect antibodies' ability to target a key region on the virus spike called the receptor binding domain (RBD), which has been mutating rapidly.

  • These People "Should Not" Get Moderna Vaccine, Says Vaccine Maker

    “The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is a vaccine and may prevent you from getting COVID-19,” the virus that causes “fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea,” say the makers. But there are some people who should not get the Moderna vaccine, according to the official fact sheet. Read on to discover the few who may be in danger, and be relieved that it works well for the majority of its users—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 What Should You Mention to Your Vaccination Provider Before You Get the Moderna Vaccine? “Tell your vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have any allergies have a fever have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding have received another COVID-19 vaccine” 2 Who Should Get the Moderna Vaccine? “FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older.” 3 Who Should Not Get the Moderna Vaccine? “You should not get the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine if you: had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine” 4 So What’s in the Moderna Vaccine? “The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate, and sucrose.” 5 How is the Moderna Vaccine Given? “The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine will be given to you as an injection into the muscle. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine vaccination series is 2 doses given 1 month apart. If you receive one dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, you should receive a second dose of the same vaccine 1 month later to complete the vaccination series.” 6 What are the Benefits of the Moderna Vaccine? “In an ongoing clinical trial, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 following 2 doses given 1 month apart. The duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown.”RELATED: Doctor Warns “Do Not” Do This Before Your Vaccine 7 What are the Risks of the Moderna Vaccine? “Side effects that have been reported with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine include: Injection site reactions: pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection, swelling (hardness), and redness General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, and feverThere is a remote chance that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include: Difficulty breathing Swelling of your face and throat A fast heartbeat A bad rash all over your body Dizziness and weakness These may not be all the possible side effects of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials.” 8 So is the Moderna Vaccine Safe? Yes, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the Moderna vaccine is “safe and effective” and that you should choose whichever vaccine is available to you. (If you experience a severe allergic reaction, call 9-1-1, or go to the nearest hospital. Call the vaccination provider or your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or do not go away.) So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you (unless you are allergic), and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Don Lemon Says Wedding to Fiancé Is on Hold Until After COVID: ‘There Are More Important Things Happening’

    "We just decided not to talk about it until the pandemic is over," says the CNN Tonight anchor

  • Boston researchers report delayed skin reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Some side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are well-known, but now, there are reports of a skin rash at the injection site and the timing of it might be confusing.

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy