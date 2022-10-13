White High School Student Taught Valuable Lesson After Using The N-Word In NFL'er Alvin Kamara's DMs

Alvin Kamara taught an Alabama high school student a valuable lesson when it comes to using derogatory language — especially with those who are unfamiliar with you. The 27-year-old New Orleans Saints running back is a fan favorite on the field and amongst those who participate in fantasy football. With Kamara’s contributions to the Saint’s recent win over the Seattle Seahawks, he made a huge impact on anyone who had him on their fantasy team. Though excitement is to be expected with such victory, one fan got a little carried away.

The fan, Dane Hawkins, is a student at Hokes Bluff High School in Hokes Bluff, Alabama. Hawkins thought it would be a good idea to congratulate Kamara on the win by sending him a private message on Instagram. However, the message he chose to send was not in the best taste.

“Good game N****,” Hawkins messaged Kamara shortly before 10 a.m.

Clearly, Kamara didn’t appreciate Hawkins’ choice in salutations.

“If I snapshot this and send it to your head coach at Hokes what happens,” he replied.

Knowing that things just got real, the high schooler was swift to apologize.

“My bad I didn’t think you actually received these. I am a huge fan I have had you every year in fantasy,” Hawkins continued to plead his case but Kamara wasn’t convinced.

HuffPost‘s senior front page editor, Philip Lewis tweeted images of the exchange that Kamara and Dawkins had via Instagram.

Life comes at you fast: pic.twitter.com/lmsVCBgjjf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022

The caption, “Life comes at you fast” summed up the turn of events that Hawkins experienced after Kamara continued to chastise the teen.

“I don’t care. Do you use that word at school,” asked Kamara.

Hawkins doubled down on his slip-up, “Nah. It’s not in my vocabulary, I don’t know why I used it here.”

“So they need to know is what you’re telling me,” Kamara said before leaving the teen with his thoughts for a while.

Hawkins apologized again and its possible things could have just ended here. However, they didn’t. A condescending follow-up reply from Hawkins triggered Kamara to take things even further.

“But after careful consideration, you have earned a roster spot on my team. Congratulations son,” Hawkins said in his final message.

As if it were some type of consolation prize, those words set Kamara off and the pro football player posted screenshots of the conversation and tagged the teen, his high school, and the high school student government.

After the post went public Hawkins poorly acknowledged he learned his lesson and asked Kamara to remove the post because he was getting “harassed.”

Black Twitter ran with the post quicker than Kamara did on the field Sunday and had the young man in retreat.

@Seth_Lemon broke his screw-up down in a scientific fashion.

“The relationship is exponential because it doesn’t take much fucking around for you to find out.” pic.twitter.com/XX5OOau6pP — in lemon color 🍋 (@Seth_Lemon) October 12, 2022

@MissBleuFour called out the micro-aggressions in the whole conversation.

“N__ga”, “brother”, “man” then “son” everything but his name. pic.twitter.com/SyWWDLaVPL — Ida B. Welp 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@MissBleuFour) October 12, 2022

“‘N__ga’, ‘brother’, ‘man’ then ‘son’ everything but his name,” noted another Twitter user.

Users kept watch on Hawkins to see if he had any follow-up after being blasted.

Content creator for the New Orleans Pelicans, Mason Ginsberg cracked up over the student editing his Instagram bio to let everyone know that he dropped Kamara from his fantasy football team and that he agrees Black Lives Matter.

We assume this did nothing to halt the hate that Hawkins wanted to stop because @wilbenst let us know he ultimately went private.

Neither Hawkins’ high school nor coach has responded to the unwanted attention.