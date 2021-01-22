The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

Mark Abadi,Marguerite Ward,Melissa Wiley
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will work and live in the White House for the next four years. Background: Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock; Inlay: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden now lives in the White House, America's most famous home.

  • The historic home consists of 132 rooms spread across three buildings.

  • Here's a look inside the White House's most notable spaces.

Welcome to the White House, the most famous home in America where Joe Biden will live for the next four years.

White House seen from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
The White House seen from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. iStock / Getty Images Plus

It is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington, DC between the US Treasury and Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Aerial view of the White House
Aerial view of the White House taken on September 18, 2009. Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

The massive building contains three connected but distinct sections: the East Wing, the West Wing, and the Executive Residence in the middle.

White House skitched
Arrows show the locations of the White House's three sections. Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

It consists of 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, and 28 fireplaces.

White House Biden Harris January 2021
The Bidens (front), Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, in the White House State Dining Room on January 21, 2021. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The West Wing contains some of the most notable rooms in the White House.

West Wing White House
A Marine stands guard outside of the West Wing of the White House on January 18, 2021. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Among them is the Oval Office. It is the president's formal workspace, where he meets or takes calls with with heads of state, diplomats, and his staff.

joe biden oval office
The Oval Office pictured on the first day of President Joe Biden's administration on January 20, 2021. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Oval Office is home to the famous Resolute Desk, which dates back to the 1800s and weighs over 1,000 pounds.

The Resolute Desk
Close-up of the Resolute Desk with Former President Trump in the background. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

There are also several paintings, busts, and other decorations. Presidents decorate the office to their taste.

joe biden oval office
A sculpted bust of Dr. Martine Luther King, Jr. sits in President Joe Biden's redesigned Oval Office. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Right outside the Oval Office is the White House Rose Garden, which is used for special ceremonies and to greet distinguished guests.

white house rose garden melania trump
The White House Rose Garden pictured on August 22, 2020. Erin Scott/Reuters

The West Colonnade walkway, also referred to as the "45-second commute" by insiders, leads from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden and to the official residence.

West Colonnade White House - Trump
Then-President Donald Trump walks with the Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, along the West Colonnade. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

The Cabinet Room is where the president meets with his ministers. It's customary for the president to sit near the center of the table.

trump cabinet room
Then-President Donald Trump presides over a meeting members of Congress in the Cabinet Room on January 9, 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the basement is the Situation Room, a 5,000 square-foot complex where the president receives intelligence and crisis support. It is run by staff from the National Security Council.

trump situation room
Then-President Donald Trump meets with members of his cabinet on September 26, 2017, in the Situation Room. Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AP

A few rooms over, the US Navy operates a restaurant known as the Navy Mess and Ward Room.

navy mess white house
The Mess dining facility is run by the US Navy. White House

One of the West Wing's most photographed rooms is the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room where the White House press secretary gives briefings to the news media.

White House press hoom
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts her first news conference of the Biden Administration in the Brady Press Briefing Room on January 20, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Another famous room is the Roosevelt Room. The meeting space is often used to announce appointments and nominations of new staff members. It features paintings of both Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

roosevelt room white house
The Roosevelt Room pictured on August 22, 2017. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The office of the vice president is also located in the West Wing.

VP room in White House
Then-Vice President Joe Biden meets with senior advisors and administration officials in his West Wing office at the White House on January 4, 2013. Official White House Photo by David Lienemann

The five-floor Executive Residence building is the White House's largest and is where the First Family lives and sleeps.

South Portico White House
The South Portico of the Executive Residence on March 20, 2009. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The first floor of the residence contains the Blue Room. The oval-shaped room, which the president uses to formally receive guests, boasts blue upholstery, blue curtains, and blue carpet. It has stayed the same color since 1837.

white house blue room
Then-President Donald Trump speaks during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017. AP

Also on the first floor is the Red Room, which serves as a parlor or sitting room for the president and dignitaries.

The Red Room
The Red Room decorated for the holidays. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The East Room is the largest room in the Executive Residence. It is used for speeches, ceremonies, concerts, receptions, and dances.

east room white house trump
Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a group of mayors in the East Room on January 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bedrooms and private living spaces for First Family are located on the third, fourth, and fifth floors.

Lincoln Bedroom White House
Then-First Lady Laura Bush stands in the newly refurbished Lincoln bedroom of the White House on February 8, 2007. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The East Wing next door is home to the Office of the First Lady and White House Private Secretary.

East Wing Green Room White House
Then-First Lady Laura Bush takes Michelle Obama for a private tour of the artwork in the East Wing on January 20, 2009. Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

It also contains the family theater, where presidents and their families can see any movie they want at any time of the day - even before they come out in theaters.

White House Movie Theater
Then-President Barack Obama welcomes service members and their families to a screening of Men in Black 3 in the Family Theater on May 25, 2012. Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images

Beneath the East Wing is one of the White House bunkers, where White House officials sheltered during 9/11. Another is located beneath the North Lawn.

PEOC room White House
Then-Vice President Cheney with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center on September 11, 2001. U.S. National Archives

Source: Business Insider

The Bidens moved into the White House on January 20 and will no doubt add their personal touches to the home soon.

White House Balcony
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the Executive Residence's secodn-floor Truman Balcony with family members on January 20, 2021. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

