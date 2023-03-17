White House addresses Shanquella Robinson investigation

The Biden administration addressed the death of Shanquella Robinson Thursday after White House correspondent April Ryan asked about the investigation.

RELATED: Letter to White House includes concierge’s account of Shanquella Robinson’s death

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Robinson’s family and friends,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. “It’s devastating what occurred. It’s a tragedy. We’ve been following the news. Because there’s an FBI investigation, there’s very little about what we can say.”

Journalist @AprilDRyan questioned @KJP46 about the White House’s response to the Shanquella Robinson investigation. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierce said their hearts go out to Robinson’s family and friends. She referred questions to DOJ, FBI and the State Department pic.twitter.com/aetHf4x4Vz — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 17, 2023

Earlier this week, Channel 9 obtained a letter that attorneys for Robinson’s family sent to President Joe Biden and the secretary of state calling on them to extradite the suspect in the case.

Shanquella, of Charlotte, died in October 2022 while on vacation in Mexico with friends.

Mexican investigators believe she was killed and issued an arrest warrant but have not released the name of the suspect.

VIDEO: Letter to White House includes concierge’s account of Shanquella Robinson’s death