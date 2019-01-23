White House adviser Hassett confident U.S., China can reach trade deal by March

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Wednesday he believed the United States and China could reach a trade deal by a March 1 deadline.

"Yes, I am confident that it can happen, that the talks are moving forward," Hassett said in an interviw with CNN. "There's a lot of progress to be made but it's a very strong situation right now. And I think the Chinese recognize that they've got a big potential gain for coming up with a deal because as you mentioned their growth has really fallen off the cliff."

