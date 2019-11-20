A new White House adviser just flubbed Gordon Sondland's title. Here's why that's noteworthy.

Well, that wasn't the start to the day the White House was hoping for.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was temporarily brought onto the White House team to deliver "proactive impeachment messaging and other special projects as they arise," per an administration official, stumbled when it came to that very messaging during a CBS interview Wednesday before a major public impeachment hearing.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is testifying before Congress, but when Bondi was asked about him she flubbed his title, referring to him as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.









Hired to bolster White House communications on impeachment, Pam Bondi goes on TV and repeatedly calls the US ambassador to the EU the US ambassador to Ukraine. (This distinction is pretty important here.) https://t.co/xuCUgfPsiH — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 20, 2019

It's understandable to a point — there sure are a lot of different titles floating around in the impeachment inquiry, and most of them are related to Ukraine in some way. But, as the kids like to say, Bondi had one job. As Politico's Eugene Daniels noted, the distinction between the two positions "is why people are wondering why he was so involved in dealings with Ukraine." Watch the full clip below.









.@TonyDokoupil asks @PamBondi if President Trump knows EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland well and if they’ve been in frequent contact.



“Well, we’re going to hear what Gordon Sondland has to say today.” https://t.co/ZxdYu56AE9 pic.twitter.com/Gy83IxhL9L



— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 20, 2019

