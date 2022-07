(Corrects to say "recent economic data" instead of "data due to be released on Wednesday")

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States appears to be shifting to a period of slower job and economic growth, and recent economic data are not consistent with recession in the first or second quarters of this year, the White House said in a memo released on Tuesday.

