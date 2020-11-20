White House aide Andrew Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," the younger Giuliani, who joined the Trump White House's Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017, said on Twitter. "I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing."

Andrew attended his father's press conference Thursday at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, according to multiple reports. The elder Giuliani and other Trump campaign lawyers spoke without masks from an indoor podium, to an audience of dozens.

Several White House staffers have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, while six members of Congress have tested positive this week.

At least four other people who work in the White House, in addition to Andrew, have contracted the disease in recent days, the New York Times reported Friday.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons, Editing by Franklin Paul and Tom Brown)

