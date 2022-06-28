White House aide testifies Trump threw food at wall in tantrum after AG denied voter fraud

Reuters Videos

STORY: "I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We are watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie and it was something that was really hard in that moment to digest," Hutchinson said.The House of Representatives committee for more than a year has been investigating the first attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in U.S. history.Speaking in soft but assured tones, Hutchinson painted a picture of panicked White House officials bristling at the possibility of Trump joining what was to become a violent mob pushing its way into the Capitol, hunting for then-Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers who were then certifying the victory of Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican Trump in the 2020 election.