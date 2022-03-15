White House aims to boost supply chain information sharing

FILE PHOTO: COP26 in Glasgow
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday unveiled a new pilot effort to help clear supply chain bottlenecks at congested U.S. ports by getting truckers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers and other businesses to share information.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese launched the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), an information sharing initiative "to pilot key freight information exchange between parts of the goods movement supply chain."

The White House said "the lack of digital infrastructure and transparency makes our supply chains brittle and unable to adapt when faced with a shock" and said it was crucial to improve information sharing because a "lack of information exchange can cause delays as cargo moves from one part of the supply chain to another, driving up costs and increasing goods movement fragility."

The effort includes 18 initial participants including FedEx, UPS, Albertsons, Target as well as the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and Georgia Ports Authority and Ocean Carriers CMA CGM and MSC and Fenix Marine Terminal and Global Container Terminals.

Buttigieg noted U.S. supply chains are mostly private or locally owned and this new effort required a public partnership.

"If it doesn't work on a handshake it doesn't work. Nobody can command this kind of sharing but we also know it needs to happen," Buttigieg said at a White House event.

Last week, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said imports at the major U.S. retail container ports are expected to be at near-record levels this spring and summer as consumer demand and supply chain challenges continue to spark congestion.

"Growth rates have slowed down from the off-the-charts numbers we saw last year, but volume is close to the highest we’ve ever seen. Everyone in the supply chain is trying to reduce congestion, but there is still work to be done," NRF said.

The White House said the 18 participants will work to develop a "proof-of-concept freight information exchange by the end of the summer" aiming "to ease supply chain congestion."

President Joe Biden created a task force in June to address high prices and shortages of consumer goods and crucial components, thanks to pandemic-related labor and demand issues.

Buttigieg noted Tuesday that 2021 worst case fears did not materialize. "Christmas was not in fact canceled." Buttigieg said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Make Rare Red Carpet Outing for The Lost City Premiere

    Daniel Radcliffe and actress Erin Darke met on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings back in 2012

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • U.S. companies are rushing to suspend or curtail operations in Russia. Not Koch Industries.

    A flood of U.S. companies have announced plans to suspend, close or curtail activities in Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but one prominent conglomerate seems to be operating on a business-as-usual basis.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Elon Musk sold his houses during the pandemic, but now inflation has him saying own ‘physical things’

    In May 2020, Musk vowed he would “own no house.” But in March 2022, he said Tesla and SpaceX are feeling inflation, and “it is generally better to own physical things like a home.”

  • Oil prices tumble below $100 on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • China’s lockdown of its tech hub is bad news for the Fed’s fight against inflation

    With Shenzhen under a week's lockdown, the supply chain crisis will worse and inflation is likely to rise, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest rates.

  • China locks down tech hub Shenzhen, home to main Chinese maker of Apple's iphones

    Pandemic restrictions in two of China's largest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, imposed Sunday have forced Apple suppliers including Foxconn to suspend production, per Nikkei Asia.Why it matters: The seven-day lockdown of key port city and southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen and the partial lockdown of financial hub Shanghai and other Chinese cities in response to a COVID-19 spike will exacerbate supply chain and inflation issues, per Axios' Dan Primack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle growth

    Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda has to find a way to bail his Tsingshan Holding Group out of a crisis after its bet on nickel prices backfired, fuelling more volatility in a metal essential for the electric vehicles industry. One of the world's top nickel producers faces massive losses on its short positions after prices soared over $100,000 per tonne last week and forced the London Metal Exchange to halt nickel trading. Tsingshan has to either pay off the outstanding short positions, which could be as high as $8 billion, or prove it has sufficient deliverable nickel to repay in kind.

  • Surging oil prices won't drive stagflation in the US but investors should focus on 'snapping up' quality stocks in 5 key sectors, Morgan Stanley says

    US gas prices have hit an average of $4.32 a gallon since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

  • Apple's top iPhone assembler is halting work at its China HQ and a key manufacturing plant because of a COVID-19 lockdown, reports say

    Foxconn's suspension of operations in Shenzhen threatens to exacerbate global supply-chain disruptions, including the production of iPhones.

  • 5 charts that explain why gas prices are so high

    Gas prices have reached record highs, hitting $4.331 per gallon on Friday (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher.The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“Although the impact [of the ban] on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring b

  • Elon Musk hints Teslas could become more expensive

    While Tesla aficionados can celebrate not having to pay for pricey gas, they won’t entirely dodge massive bills. Already, last week, Tesla raised prices of some models in the US and China by more than $1,000 and $1,500 respectively. Musk added that Tesla was “not alone” in its struggles to contain price pressures, referring to an article saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008.

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • Crude oil prices tumble

    Crude oil prices have tumbled to their lowest levels since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. benchmark WTI well under $100 per barrel again.What they're saying: Via MarketWatch, Swissquote Bank analyst said in a note: “The downside correction in oil prices is sure a relief when it comes to the inflation expectations, but the new lockdown measures [in China] will continue worsening the supply chain crisis and add on the inflation worries."Get market news worthy of your time with

  • India eyeing discounted Russian oil: reports

    India is considering a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at discount prices a week after the U.S. banned all Russian energy imports, Reuters reported on Monday.India, the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer and one of the few countries not to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, currently imports 80 percent of its oil, but only about 2 percent to 3 percent of those purchases come from Russia."Russia is offering...

  • Manchin ‘very reluctant’ on electric cars in ominous sign for Biden’s climate fight

    Centrist Democrat, who holds key swing vote in US Senate, has poured scorn on the idea of phasing out gasoline and diesel cars Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Faced with rising gasoline prices, many Americans are now looking to switch to an electric car. But the shift away from fossil fuel vehicles has been criticized by Senator Joe Manchin, who has said he is “very reluctant” to see the proliferation of battery-powere

  • Intel unveils $88B chipmaking expansion plan for Europe

    U.S. chipmaker Intel unveiled plans on Tuesday to invest up to 80 billion euros ($88 billion) across Europe as part of an ambitious expansion aimed at evening out imbalances in the global semiconductor industry that have led to big chip shortages. CEO Pat Gelsinger said Intel was investing the money over the next decade “along the entire semiconductor value chain." The company plans to spend tens of billions of dollars setting up or expanding chip production sites and establishing research and development or design centers in Germany, Ireland, France, and Italy.

  • Carmakers: VW warns on war; COVID dogs Toyota

    STORY: Carmakers were already struggling with production problems. Now a mix of old and new worries may be about to make things a whole lot worse. Volkswagen said Tuesday (March 15) that the war in Ukraine had thrown its outlook for the year into doubt. It’s struggling with a lack of key parts called wiring harnesses that are normally made in the country. They bundle up the miles of cables that go into each car. Chief Executive Herbert Diess: "We receive wiring harnesses from the Ukraine from nine to 11 plants, of which nine are working on reduced capacity."The German giant says rising raw material costs will also drive up prices for both electric and conventional vehicles. Those comments came as similar factors drove Tesla to raise its prices for the second time in days. Meanwhile, Toyota is grappling with old foes. The Japanese firm said Tuesday that it would make extra cuts to production due to a shortage of computer chips. That came only days after it announced an expected reduction of up to 20% in domestic output over the April-June quarter. Toyota has also said it will stop production at a joint-venture plant in China due to new curbs related to the global health crisis. Carmakers around the world have been plagued by parts shortages, due to a mix of surging demand for electronics, and lockdown-related disruption to supply chains. Toyota, VW and other firms have now also had to shut plants in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.