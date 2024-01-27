White House 'alarmed' over fake images of Taylor Swift, other artificial intelligence misuse

The outrage over non-consensual A.I.-generated porn of the nation's biggest pop star has reached the highest office in the land.

The White House responded to sexually explicit artificial intelligence images of Taylor Swift circulating online recently, calling the fake photos "alarming."

"Sadly, though, too often, we know that lax enforcement disproportionately impacts women and they also impact girls, sadly, who are the overwhelming targets," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary during Friday's White House briefing..

Jean-Pierre said there should be legislation from Congress to tackle the issue of images created with artificial intelligence and the misuse of this technology. She also put some of the onus on social media companies, such as X, formerly Twitter.

"We believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and nonconsensual, intimate imagery of real people," Jean-Pierre said.

Along with the graphic images of Swift, other celebrity fakes — including a new comedy special by the deceased George Carlin — have become increasingly prominent.

